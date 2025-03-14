Intercard brings award-winning IQ System to Cinemacon April 1-3

ST. LOUIS — Intercard, the world leader in cashless technology for the amusement industry, will exhibit at the cinema industry’s CinemaCon 2025 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas from April 1-3. Account executive Joe Guccione will be at booth 319J to showcase Intercard’s cashless payment systems for use in cinemas.

Featured this year is Intercard’s award-winning iQ system of readers and kiosks that leverages QR codes, setting the new standard for cashless, unattended arcades and attractions. iQ devices use built-in scanners to read customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This enables customers to use mobile devices or paper receipts instead of play cards to activate games, reducing labor and supplies costs for operators.

Intercard received a Best New Product Award at IAAPA Expo 2024 for the innovative iQ system, which was recognized in the category of Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Facilities. The judges praised the iQ system as a “QR code reader for games allowing easy way to play. Can sell online or at kiosk on-site. Easy way to get to the fun.”

“With the iQ system, customers can purchase or recharge game play and use a mobile device or paper receipt with QR code to play games, collect points and even redeem prizes,” says Guccione, “all without the help of a center employee. That helps lower costs for operators, and iQ system customers have reported an ROI of as little as 90 days.”

Cinergy Entertainment is one of several influential cinema entertainment operators that use Intercard’s versatile and integrated system for their arcades and more. “Cashless makes the experience that the guest has within our facility so much more streamlined,” says Darek Heath, COO of Cinergy. “It lets them spend money when and where they want to … as quickly possible without having another transaction.”

Other leading cinema operators who use Intercard include B&B Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Roadhouse Cinemas and Santikos Entertainment.