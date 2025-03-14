Legoland California’s guests strike gold this St. Patrick’s Day!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Forget pots of gold at the end of the rainbow; at LEGOLAND California Resort, guests are finding their own leprechaun treasure by spotting the elusive “Mr. Gold” this St. Patrick’s Day season! Year round, the family theme park offers kids the chance to search for this rare golden collectible pop badge as the ultimate LEGOLAND keepsake that can only be found by a child actively asking Model Citizens (employees) throughout the Resort if they have seen Mr. Gold. Children search day after day and the luckiest guests who find one make others green with envy! To make the St. Patrick’s Day hunt even more thrilling, LEGOLAND is multiplying the luck, increasing the number of coveted Mr. Gold pop badges throughout the Resort by five times each day from today through St. Patrick’s Day! That means, fifty chances to find the gold every day!

This unique St. Patrick’s Day celebration allows families to create lasting memories while engaging in a fun, interactive experience. With the current “buy three, get one free” annual pass offer, families can return time and time again to continue the search for Mr. Gold, and enjoy the more than 60 rides, shows and attractions LEGOLAND California has to offer, all year long!