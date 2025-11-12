Start your engines: Legoland New York Resort races into family fun with new Lego Ferrari Build and Race!

GOSHEN, N.Y. — As LEGOLAND New York Resort wraps up its fifth season, the family theme park is shifting into high gear for its next big experience: LEGO Ferrari Build and Race, set to open in 2026!

The brand-new attraction invites kids and Ferrari enthusiasts alike to step into the driver’s seat to build, test and race their own LEGO Ferrari creation using the creativity of LEGO bricks combined with cutting-edge digital technology. LEGO Ferrari Build and Race is designed to take guests’ imagination to the racetrack and inspire a lifetime of creativity through the power of play.

LEGO Ferrari Build and Race features four unique zones:

Garage Zone : enter the Pit Stop Garage and check out a life-size LEGO Ferrari car! Hop in the driver’s seat and get a feel for the road while learning about the iconic brand’s racing legacy.

: enter the Pit Stop Garage and check out a life-size LEGO Ferrari car! Hop in the driver’s seat and get a feel for the road while learning about the iconic brand’s racing legacy. Build and Test Zone : Join the Pit Crew and create your own Ferrari-inspired car using LEGO bricks! Then, test your build by tackling extreme jump and race ramps and testing your car’s speed against other builders.

: Join the Pit Crew and create your own Ferrari-inspired car using LEGO bricks! Then, test your build by tackling extreme jump and race ramps and testing your car’s speed against other builders. Race Track Zone : Built with digital technology, scan your Ferrari design, customize your car, and race against other Ferraris on the virtual Pista di Fiorano racetrack to see who has the fastest lap time!

: Built with digital technology, scan your Ferrari design, customize your car, and race against other Ferraris on the virtual Pista di Fiorano racetrack to see who has the fastest lap time! DUPLO® Zone: Even LEGOLAND New York’s youngest drivers can get in on the fun and create their own designs, complete with larger bricks for smaller hands.

The new Ferrari experience will join LEGOLAND New York’s more than 40 rides, attractions and seasonal events, all designed for families with children ages 2-12. The Resort also features a 250-room hotel, located just steps from the Park’s entrance.

LEGOLAND New York’s Ferrari Build and Race is the sixth LEGO Ferrari attraction to launch as part of Merlin Entertainments’ global partnership with Ferrari. Other Build and Race locations are featured at LEGOLAND Resorts in Billund, Windsor, California, Florida, and Malaysia.