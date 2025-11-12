AAMA announces finalists for 2026 FEC of the Year Award

CARY, Ill. — The American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA) is proud to announce the five finalists for the 2026 AAMA Family Entertainment Center (FEC) of the Year Award.

This year’s finalists represent the very best in creativity, customer experience, and community engagement within the amusement industry. Their commitment to excellence and innovation embodies the spirit of what makes the FEC sector thrive.

2026 FEC of the Year Finalists:

Downtown Flavortown

Fun Warehouse

High Five Lakeway

Star Lanes Polaris

Uptown Alley

AAMA extends sincere thanks to all the applicants who participated in this year’s vigorous application process. The caliber of entries was outstanding, showcasing the passion and dedication that drive our industry forward.

The winner of the 2026 FEC of the Year Award will be announced during Beers & Cheers at Amusement Expo International in Las Vegas on March 18, 2026. The celebration will also mark the exciting return of FEC Connect, AAMA’s signature program designed to bring the FEC community together through collaboration, education, and shared success.

“Our finalists are shining examples of what makes this industry so special,” said Pete Gustafson, AAMA Executive Vice President. “We’re thrilled to recognize their achievements and can’t wait to celebrate together in Las Vegas.”