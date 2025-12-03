Dr. Michael Lariscy of Savannah Exchange Club Fair Association honored with IAFE Heritage Award

DENVER, Colo. — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) proudly presented Dr. Michael Lariscy of the Savannah Exchange Club Fair Association in Savannah, Georgia, with the prestigious Heritage Award. The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, during the IAFE Convention and Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

“The Heritage Award celebrates the dedication and hard work of volunteer fair management personnel whose contributions have been instrumental to the success of their organizations. We are proud to honor their commitment and the lasting impact they make in our industry,” said IAFE President and CEO David Grindle, CAE.

Sponsored by Haas & Wilkerson Insurance, the Heritage Award recognizes fair management personnel who have devoted significant effort to making their organizations valuable parts of their communities. Treasurer of the Savannah Exchange Club Fair Association, Dr. Lariscy has dedicated 34 years to advancing the fair industry. A true leader and volunteer, he has served in nearly every role within his local fair association, including Treasurer, Secretary, Vice President, and President. He continues to serve as Southeast Georgia Zone Chair for the Georgia Association of Agricultural Fairs (GAAF). Dr. Lariscy’s impact extends beyond his fair, with presentations at Georgia and South Carolina conventions, the development of volunteer-tracking software with his son, and leadership in GAAF’s annual scholarship program. His commitment has earned him recognition as GAAF Fairman of the Year (2023) and Exchange Member of the Year (2015).