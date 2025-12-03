Jenni Axelson of Sherburne County Fair honored with IAFE Heritage Award

DENVER, Colo. — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) proudly presented Jenni Axelson, IFMG, CVFM, of the Sherburne County Fair in Elk River, Minnesota, with the prestigious Heritage Award. The announcement was made on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, during the IAFE Convention and Trade Show in Denver, Colorado.

“The Heritage Award celebrates the dedication and hard work of volunteer fair management personnel whose contributions have been instrumental to the success of their organizations. We are proud to honor their commitment and the lasting impact they make in our industry,” said IAFE President and CEO David Grindle, CAE.

Sponsored by Haas & Wilkerson Insurance, the Heritage Award recognizes fair management personnel who have devoted significant effort to making their organizations valuable parts of their communities.

Axelson’s fair industry journey reflects steady growth and dedication, marked by her roles as Board Member, Vice President, and now President of the Sherburne County Fair. Beyond her local leadership, Axelson serves as an IAFE Ambassador and IAFE Committee Chair, and she is a frequent contributor to IAFE conventions and summits, sharing her insight and passion for advancing the fair movement.