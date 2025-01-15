Dutch Wonderland announces 2025 opening day & seasonal event lineup

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland, the World’s Best Family Park, is gearing up for what is sure to be one of its largest and most interactive season’s yet. The Kingdom for Kids will officially reopen on Saturday, April 5 at 10 a.m. The whole family is invited to hop on over to the kingdom as it kicks off the spring season with its Eggcellent Easter Celebration running every weekend from April 5 through April 27.

This year will feature the parks best and largest event lineup ever. Details include:

Eggcellent Easter Celebration – The park is hoppin’ for its second annual Eggcellent Easter Celebration! This year families can visit the park in its spring bloom and enjoy meet and greets with Tuft the Easter Bunny, puppet shows, an Easter egg scavenger hunt and more;

– The park is hoppin’ for its second annual Eggcellent Easter Celebration! This year families can visit the park in its spring bloom and enjoy meet and greets with Tuft the Easter Bunny, puppet shows, an Easter egg scavenger hunt and more; Duke’s Lagoon Opening Day – Saturday, May 24 marks the unofficial start to the summer season as Duke’s Lagoon opens for its longest water park season ever. Park-goers are invited to keep it cool with slides and interactive spray features through Sunday, September 7;

– Saturday, May 24 marks the unofficial start to the summer season as Duke’s Lagoon opens for its longest water park season ever. Park-goers are invited to keep it cool with slides and interactive spray features through Sunday, September 7; NEW! PBS KIDS Daniel Tiger Stage Show – Beginning Saturday, May 24, the all-new stage at Dutch Wonderland will be set for a grr-ific new interactive show staring Daniel Tiger and his neighborhood friends;

– Beginning Saturday, May 24, the all-new stage at Dutch Wonderland will be set for a grr-ific new interactive show staring Daniel Tiger and his neighborhood friends; Duke’s Royal Birthday Celebration – Dutch Wonderland is celebrating the one and only Duke the Dragon’s birthday for a full week from June 14 through June 22 with dance parties, cupcakes, meet and greets and more;

Dutch Wonderland is celebrating the one and only Duke the Dragon’s birthday for a full week from June 14 through June 22 with dance parties, cupcakes, meet and greets and more; Santa’s Beach Bash – It’s the holiday season, in July, from July 19 through July 27, the park is keepin’ it cool with blizzard dance parties, a holiday themed dive show, and exclusive treats from the Dutch Winter Wonderland menu;

– It’s the holiday season, in July, from July 19 through July 27, the park is keepin’ it cool with blizzard dance parties, a holiday themed dive show, and exclusive treats from the Dutch Winter Wonderland menu; Happy Hauntings – Lancasters favorite family-friendly Halloween event takes over from Saturday, September 13 through Sunday, October 26 with its trick or treat trail, bubble dance parties, Halloween themed treats and more; and

– Lancasters favorite family-friendly Halloween event takes over from Saturday, September 13 through Sunday, October 26 with its trick or treat trail, bubble dance parties, Halloween themed treats and more; and Dutch Winter Wonderland – – ‘Tis the season to make new royal family memories as the park makes spirits bright select days from November 15 through December 31, with more than one million lights, spectacular light shows, festive food and drink options and more.

“Our team is already hard at work planning what is sure to be one of the best season’s yet here at Dutch Wonderland,” said General Manager Megan Hartman. “From the start of the season and the return of our second annual Eggcellent Easter Celebration to longstanding Dutch Wonderland traditions like Happy Hauntings, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.”

As Dutch Wonderland gears up for a jam-packed 2025 season, the park is currently looking to hire more than 700 Team Members across all departments. The kingdom will open its gates on Monday, January 20 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. as it hosts its first job fair of the 2025 season. The job fair will take place in the Dutch Wonderland People and Organization Office located beside Duke’s Lagoon. Those looking to work within specific departments are encouraged to apply online starting now and attend the job fair to learn more about open positions and the training process.

To celebrate a full season of spectacular events and Opening Day, the park is currently offering Season Passes for as low as five payments of $20 each. Select passes include access to all 2025 events and exclusive perks like free parking, free friend tickets, discounts on food and beverage and more.

To view the full seasonal event lineup, 2025 operating calendar and to apply for open positions, visit DutchWonderland.com.