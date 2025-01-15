Adventureland Resort announces opening day & 2025 seasonal event lineup

ALTOONA, Iowa — Everyone is in store for a fun filled day at the Home of Iowa’s Best Thrills as the park gates officially reopen at Adventureland Resort on Saturday, May 17 at 10 a.m. Celebrating 51 years, the beloved resort is back in action with a full season of thrills, events and entertainment coming to the park in 2025.

The unofficial start of the summer season comes on Saturday, May 24 as Adventure Bay officially opens. Headlined by the addition of the all-new water slide experience, Hyperlight, the park’s former Typhoon water slide has been transformed with a full sensory experience featuring vivid light and dynamic sound. Riders should prepare to hold onto their tubes and get ready to launch into a galaxy far away as they race through the tunnel to the bottom. With several different combinations of laser lights and sound to choose from, no two rides are the same on Hyperlight. Adventure Bay also offers 14 thrilling water slides, Iowa’s largest wave pool, a lazy river and more.

A full season of events continues in 2025 as Oktoberfest returns on Saturday, September 13. This 21-plus event offers adults a full day of fun where they can be a kid again. Featuring exhilarating rides, live music, delicious food and, of course, plenty of beer, Oktoberfest will run from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Adventureland Resort will close out the 2025 Season with the fourth annual Phantom Fall Fest. Iowa’s Largest Halloween Event will begin Saturday, September 20 and will run select days through Sunday, October 26. Phantom Fall Fest offers family-friendly fun during the day, then at 6 p.m. the fear kicks into gear as the phantom and a gruesome cast of characters take screams to the extreme.

“Our team is already hard at work preparing the park for what’s sure to be one of our biggest years yet here at Adventureland,” General Manager Mike Lusky said. “From beloved rides and attractions to a full season of unique events, our 2025 season will offer entertainment that everyone in the family can enjoy.”

To celebrate a full season of events, Adventureland is currently offering 2025 Season Passes for as low as six payments of $20 each. Select passes also include unique perks like discounts on food and beverage, free friend tickets, free parking and more. Plus, for the first time ever, Season Passholders can add an All-Season Dining Pass onto their 2025 Season Pass. The new dining pass allows visitors to enjoy two meals throughout their day each time they visit Adventureland during the 2025 season.

To see the full 2025 operating calendar or to purchase a Season Pass and Dining Pass, visit AdventurelandResort.com.