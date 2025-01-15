Lake Compounce announces 2025 opening day & seasonal event lineup

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lake Compounce, America’s First Amusement Park,is already gearing up for the 2025 Season as the park announces its official Opening Day, Saturday, May 3. Celebrating nearly 180 years of family thrills and entertainment, the park will offer a full lineup of events and entertainment for families to enjoy all year long.

A full season of thrills begins at 11 a.m. on Opening Day followed up by a massive lineup of events and entertainment. Details include:

Opening Day of Crocodile Cove Water Park – Connecticut’s Largest Water Park is back in action beginning Saturday, May 24 offering more than 15 water slides, a lazy river, two wave pools and more.

– Connecticut’s Largest Water Park is back in action beginning Saturday, May 24 offering more than 15 water slides, a lazy river, two wave pools and more. Kids Fest – It’s a pint-sized party every single weekend in June as families are invited for exclusive meet and greets with beloved characters.

– It’s a pint-sized party every single weekend in June as families are invited for exclusive meet and greets with beloved characters. July Fourth Celebration – The iconic Lake Compounce fireworks show above the lake take center stage on July 4 and 5.

– The iconic Lake Compounce fireworks show above the lake take center stage on July 4 and 5. Phantom Fall Fest – The phantom is back and taking screams to the extreme every weekend beginning Saturday, September 20 running select days through Sunday, October 26.

– The phantom is back and taking screams to the extreme every weekend beginning Saturday, September 20 running select days through Sunday, October 26. Holiday Lights – Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree, more than 500,000 lights, dazzling light shows offer families a merry and bright end to the season beginning Friday, November 28 and running select days through Sunday, December 28.

“Lake Compounce has been a beloved destination for families in New England for nearly 180 years,” said General Manager Doug Hemphill. “We are looking forward to reopening the park gates in 2025 as we offer families a place where they can make timeless memories while enjoying unique events during every season of the year.”

Those looking to enjoy a full weekend of family fun can enjoy stays at the Lake Compounce Campground beginning Friday, May 2. Celebrating 10 years, the campground offers unique accommodations right next door to Lake Compounce Amusement and Water Park.

Visitors that are looking to make the most out of the 2025 season can purchase a 2025 Season Pass now for as low as six payments of $17. Passholders can also add on a 2025 Dining Pass and enjoy two free meals during every single park visit. Select passes also offer additional perks like free parking, free soda, free friend tickets and more.