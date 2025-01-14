Sacoa to participate at EAG 2025 with exciting new solutions

Sacoa Cashless System, the global leader in cashless solutions for FECs, is gearing up to showcase its cutting-edge products at EAG 2025. The event will take place from January 14 to 16th, at the ExCeL in London, UK, where Sacoa will be located at booth #D60.

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, expressed the company’s enthusiasm about the upcoming exhibition: “We have high expectations for this year’s show. It serves as a fantastic opportunity to engage with operators and showcase how our innovative solutions can transform their operations and increase profitability.”

Sacoa will present its comprehensive range of products designed to optimize costs and boost revenues for FEC operators, including:

⁠its compact and economical K5 Kiosk ,

, ⁠⁠the time-saving Redemption Kiosk ,

, the updated and completely redesigned Redemption 2 ,

, a revolutionary payment solution tailored to operators with small- and route-based operations, and Time Tracker, ideal for operators with time-based attractions.

Sacoa invites all attendees to visit their booth to experience firsthand how these latest solutions can maximize operational efficiency and profitability. Don’t miss the chance to explore the future of cashless technology at EAG 2025 with Sacoa!