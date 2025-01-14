Discover your Ninja Power during Lego Ninjago Weekends

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGO NINJAGO Weekends are taking over LEGOLAND Florida Resort on select dates:January 25-26 and February 1-2, 8-9 and 15-17! During this limited-time event, guests can unleash their inner ninja with epic activities, high-energy shows, all-new ninja-inspired treats and exclusive meet-and-greets with beloved LEGO NINJAGO heroes. Best of all, the action-packed event is included with general admission and select Annual Passes, offering families an unforgettable ninja adventure at no additional cost.

Here’s a sneak peek at what LEGO NINJAGO Weekends have in store:

PATH OF THE DRAGON

Guests begin their ultimate ninja journey the moment they enter the Park with the guidance of the exclusive Path of the Dragon event guide.

First, they select the elemental dragon power they’d like to master then, they can set out on an action-packed adventure to sharpen their skills. Along the way, guests can take part in thrilling activities and dynamic interactive shows, earning elemental stickers as they progress and ultimately earning the most coveted LEGO NINJAGO headband, while supplies last, to unlock full ninja power!

ACTION-PACKED ACTIVITES & SHOWS!

To become a legendary ninja master, focus and agility are key! These high-energy activities and thrilling shows are designed to put guests’ skills to the test and take them to the next level.

NEW! Thunderfang is on the loose! Use your ninja skills to find his marking and unlock your true ninja potential by participating in the Thunderfang Scavenger Hunt and earn a pop badge!

Thunderfang is on the loose! Use your ninja skills to find his marking and unlock your true ninja potential by participating in the and earn a pop badge! Don’t miss jaw-dropping stunts, dazzling special effects and, of course, epic ninja moves as brave leader Lloyd challenges a new generation of ninjas in Lloyd’s Elemental Challenge.

NEW! Unlock LEGO brick building fun at the collaborative Dragon Rising Mosaic Build and help construct the giant, 8-foot-tall Heatwave at the Heatwave Dragon Superbrick Build !

Unlock LEGO brick building fun at the collaborative and help construct the giant, 8-foot-tall at the ! Compete to build the fiercest dragon at the Ultimate Dragon Competition Build . Your help is crucial— the fate of the universe is in your hands!

. Your help is crucial— the fate of the universe is in your hands! Master Wu has hidden vital clues to test your ninja knowledge. Do you have what it takes to rise and prove your skills during Master Wu’s Expedition ?

? Learn to pose, chop, balance and spin like a true master while leveling up your skills at the School of Spinjitzu .

. Take a break from training and groove to the beat at our high-energy Whip Around Dance Party .

. Step into the action and join the LEGO® NINJAGO® heroes as they take on the challenge of mastering the 4th Dimension when watching NINJAGO: Masters of the 4th Dimension , a 4D Movie at the Fun Town Theater.

, a 4D Movie at the Fun Town Theater. Join your favorite LEGO NINJAGO ninjas for a one-of-a-kind ceremony at the Ninjas Unite Celebration to honor your legendary ninja training adventure!

ROLL INTO DELICIOUS NINJA BITES!

Guests are encouraged to power up their ninja energy and training with three exciting, limited-time treats, perfect for every aspiring ninja master: