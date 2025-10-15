Universal Kids Resort unveils details of themed lands featuring interactive play areas and more

FRISCO, Texas — Universal Destinations & Experiences unveiled more details about the themed lands kids and families will experience at Universal Kids Resort. The new resort specifically designed and developed for families with young children will open in 2026 in Frisco, Texas.

Kids and their families will be able to explore, imagine, and play while enjoying attractions in seven lands made for kids featuring iconic brands and characters:

DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp

DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar

Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club

Jurassic World Adventure Camp

DreamWorks’ TrollsFest

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom

Isle of Curiosity

“Universal Kids Resort embodies the spirit of igniting thrill that drives everything we create — designed to bring our youngest guests and families together through play, creativity, and beloved characters and stories,” said Molly Murphy, President of Universal Creative. “It’s a destination made for kids and, as a regional theme park, brings Universal’s signature storytelling to families close to home.”

Inspired by that spirit, the creative team brought the park to life through a child’s lens.

“We envisioned this park through the unbridled creativity of kids where infinite imagination, curiosity and free-spirited play were core to our design philosophies,” said Brian Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer at Universal Creative. “It produced a park that’s pure joy and an absolute celebration of what it is to be a kid.”

Families will enter through the Isle of Curiosity, a whimsical gateway with space for kids to explore. This will be the spot to join the one and only Gabby from DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse for a special meet and greet and a pawsome dance party.

At DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp, Shrek has transformed a swampy shack into a waterlogged paradise for some ogre-sized fun for his three adorable triplets. Kids and their families will have a chance to meet Shrek and Fiona, and they can even take photos in the onion carriage. Two interactive play areas, Shrek’s Swamp Rompin’ Stomp and Shrek’s Swamp Splash & Smash, will allow kids to stomp and/or splash away.

Families can also venture to DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar. From meeting the fearless hero himself along with Mama Luna, Perrito and friends to taking on the challenging carnival games Barriles de Leche and El Gato’s Meow, the feline fun will be in full force.

Next, let the games begin at Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club where the Yellow Minions attempt to rein in their Purple counterparts leading to water-soaked fun. Families can take part in this action-packed competition, or just relax, and watch the chaos unfold. With a special Minions meet and greet and interactive play areas, there’ll be plenty of surprises.

The excitement continues for kids and families as they experience awe-inspiring and thrilling moments exploring Jurassic World Adventure Camp. Whether it’s meeting a newly hatched baby dinosaur or climbing up the Lookout Towers play area to get a Pteranodon’s view of the park, guests of all ages will have an exhilarating journey.

“With all the interactive play areas at Universal Kids Resort where kids can explore, discover and create, we’re really excited about this being a place for kids to play their way. We’re even going to support play with team members who will help kids dream up imaginary worlds with sidewalk chalk or spray themselves silly with water blasters. From blowing bubbles to belly laughs, there will be fun for kids of all ages and interests,” said Robinson.

In addition to the park’s many play areas, Universal Kids Resort features multiple sensory gardens designed to give children and families opportunities to pause, reset, and connect. These carefully crafted spaces invite guests to explore through touch, sound, and color in calming, nature-inspired settings — creating moments of balance within a day full of play.

More fun abounds at DreamWorks’ TrollsFest where the music will be bumping and the energy will be pumping in the liveliest party in Troll Kingdom. Families can meet Poppy, Branch and the rest of the DreamWorks’ Trolls gang at a glitter-filled meet and greet. Two interactive play areas will offer good Trolls-fashioned fun including Poppy’s Playland and Trolls Critter Crawl.

Then, it’s time for an undersea adventure at Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom where kids and their families can have the best day ever as they get to meet SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star and Sandy Cheeks in Bikini Bottom since “F” is for friends who do stuff together. There’ll be oceans of nautical nonsense as kids can explore Mussel Beach for some rest and Pineapple Paradise for some playful splashing around.

After all the fun, families can relax just steps away at the Universal Kids Resort Hotel. The colorfully themed on-site 300-room hotel designed with families in mind will offer a place to stay and relax just steps away from the park. The vibrant site will also serve as the entrance to Universal Kids Resort.

More details on the attractions, entertainment, merchandise and foods kids and their families will be able to enjoy at Universal Kids Resort will be announced soon.