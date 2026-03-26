Six Flags Great Adventure unveils Shoreline Pier: a wave of new thrills inspired by New Jersey’s Iconic Boardwalks

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure today announced Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk, a vibrant new rides area that channels the electricity, nostalgia, and unmistakable charm of New Jersey’s iconic oceanside amusement piers. Opening in late spring 2026, Shoreline Pier introduces five attractions — four new to Great Adventure — along with classic boardwalk treats, fresh theming, and an atmosphere pulsing with color, motion, and ocean breeze energy.

First teased earlier this month as part of the park’s multiyear Boardwalk transformation, Shoreline Pier captures the spirit of a summer night down the Shore — salt in the air, lights dancing off the water, music drifting across the midway and rides whirling against a glowing sky. The addition honors beloved Jersey coast destinations while delivering new thrills and storytelling. This investment continues the park’s broader growth strategy, which also includes a major new roller coaster slated for 2027.

“Shoreline Pier celebrates everything people love about New Jersey’s legendary boardwalks — the motion, the magic, the tastes, the thrills and the timeless sense of adventure,” said Michael Fehnel, Park Manager of Six Flags Great Adventure. “This new area blends the alluring vibe of shore towns with classic midway fun, creating a destination that feels both nostalgic and brand-new.”

ATTRACTIONS AT SHORELINE PIER

Shoreline Pier’s lineup delivers a mix of spinning excitement, family adventure and classic amusement pier whimsy — each attraction infused with themes inspired by New Jersey’s coastal playgrounds.

Barrels O’ Fun — This spinning family coaster invites guests to board wooden barrel-inspired cars that dip and twist like bobbing buoys on the surf, creating a cheerful, seaside-themed adventure perfect for young thrill seekers.

— This spinning family coaster invites guests to board wooden barrel-inspired cars that dip and twist like bobbing buoys on the surf, creating a cheerful, seaside-themed adventure perfect for young thrill seekers. Flying Scooters — A nostalgic favorite found on piers up and down the Shore, this classic ride puts guests in control of their own flight around the boardwalk. Riders soar on winged scooters, using the sails to swing, dip, and glide—choosing between a gentle breeze or a more thrilling ride with each push and pull. Each flight becomes uniquely their own, shaped by their movements and the wind.

— A nostalgic favorite found on piers up and down the Shore, this classic ride puts guests in control of their own flight around the boardwalk. Riders soar on winged scooters, using the sails to swing, dip, and glide—choosing between a gentle breeze or a more thrilling ride with each push and pull. Each flight becomes uniquely their own, shaped by their movements and the wind. Wave Swinger — This breezy seaside swing ride lifts guests into the air, spinning them above the midway with sweeping Boardwalk views and a weightless, soaring sensation. Its debut brings back the nostalgic spirit of the Flying Wave, which thrilled generations at Great Adventure from 1974 to 2007.

— This breezy seaside swing ride lifts guests into the air, spinning them above the midway with sweeping Boardwalk views and a weightless, soaring sensation. Its debut brings back the nostalgic spirit of the Flying Wave, which thrilled generations at Great Adventure from 1974 to 2007. Hypno Twister — A dazzling, light-drenched spinning ride that whirls guests through swirling colors and hypnotic rotations. Four interlocking, rotating arms perform a mesmerizing dance that delivers pops of weightlessness throughout this modern twist on frenetic pier motion.

— A dazzling, light-drenched spinning ride that whirls guests through swirling colors and hypnotic rotations. Four interlocking, rotating arms perform a mesmerizing dance that delivers pops of weightlessness throughout this modern twist on frenetic pier motion. Super Roundup — A high-energy crowd pleaser that sends standing riders spinning in fast, accelerating circles as its platform tilts 80 degrees – with centrifugal force holding everyone to the wall. A classic that’s been delighting Great Adventure guests since 1974, Super Roundup proudly reclaims its original name in a new location after a complete mechanical makeover, having previously twirled under the names Fantasy Fling, The Tornado and Swashbuckler.

SHOPPING & SNACKS

Shoreline Pier introduces a lineup of boardwalk-inspired bites available throughout the area, featuring a mix of savory favorites and sweet treats that are messy, melty and magically Jersey:

Fresh-cut fries, hand-prepared and served hot with a variety of bold dipping sauces, including sriracha, curry and bay ketchup.

Jersey-style “disco fries” topped with melted mozzarella and rich brown gravy, a Garden State classic — born in a diner but raised on the Shore.

Classic corn dogs, plus the signature “Gabagool On-a-Stick” — capicola dipped in corn batter and finished with a hot honey drizzle. One bite and boom, Jersey mode activated.

Indulgent, over-the-top, Jersey-inspired funnel cake sundae creations: Triple Blueberry “Roundup:” Guests can celebrate New Jersey’s largest fruit export with a bounty of blueberries, blueberry syrup, blueberry ice cream and whipped cream. “Holey Cannoli:” When one of New Jersey’s favorite desserts meets a Shore classic—done and done. Freshly made funnel cake topped with sweet ricotta cream, chocolate syrup, chocolate chips and cannoli shell pieces. Chocolate-dipped fruit and other classic boardwalk sweets, perfect for a grab-and-go treat along the pier. Rita’s Italian Ice featuring more than eight flavors of Italian ice and custard made fresh in the park.



New retail offerings nearby give guests even more ways to commemorate their visit with pier-inspired merchandise and coastal keepsakes.

ENTERTAINMENT AT SHORELINE PIER

A dynamic lineup of live entertainment transforms Shoreline Pier into a constantly moving, high-energy experience from day to night. On select dates and times, guests can enjoy:

Towering stilt walkers roaming the midway, interacting with guests and creating can’t-miss visual moments along the pier

Live musicians bringing the sounds of the Shore to life with upbeat, summer-inspired sets that carry across The Boardwalk

Roaming acts and high-energy performance artists popping up throughout the area delivering playful, spontaneous and interactive moments that keep guests engaged between rides

BOARDWALK NIGHTS

When the sun goes down, The Boardwalk shifts into a vibrant nighttime scene with Boardwalk Nights, a brand-new, limited-time summer event.

Electrifying stage performances feature powerhouse vocalists, high-energy dancers and gravity-defying acrobats in a fast-paced, visually stunning showcase

Exclusive Boardwalk merchandise gives guests a chance to take home a piece of the experience

Music, lighting and live performances combine to create an immersive, after-dark environment that keeps the energy going well into the evening

Guests can come for the thrills and stay for the show this summer on The Boardwalk. Event and entertainment dates to be released soon.

EXCITEMENT BUILDS FOR 2026 SEASON

The debut of Shoreline Pier is part of a season filled with new experiences, returning favorites and continued park improvements.

The 2026 season begins with Exclusive Season Passholder Preview Night on Friday, March 27 from 5 to 9 p.m. Passholders and Members enjoy early access to select rides and attractions, the first coaster rides of the season and a preview of new offerings and enhancements across the park.

The park officially opens to the public on March 28, coinciding with the debut of the Safari Spring Break Celebration, running select dates from March 28 through April 12. The event brings wildlife-themed entertainment and interactive experiences into the amusement park, including animal encounters, family-friendly performances, themed activities and immersive photo opportunities.

The celebration also marks the return of Safari Off Road Adventure access from inside the theme park, giving guests the opportunity to experience one of the largest safaris outside of Africa with more than 1,200 animals representing six continents included with their theme park admission.

Additional enhancements throughout the park this season include newly installed track sections on El Toro for a smoother ride experience, improved Wi-Fi connectivity and refreshed dining locations designed to enhance the overall guest experience.

WILD SAFARI BASE CAMP REOPENS

Beginning April 3, guests can once again enjoy the park’s Wild Safari Base Camp experiences as they return for the 2026 season.

Located at the main safari entrance, Base Camp offers animal encounters, educational presentations and a standalone safari experience independent of the theme park.

Guests can extend their adventure with an overnight stay at Savannah Sunset Resort, which offers glamping-style accommodations, sweeping savannah views and an immersive wildlife experience unlike anywhere else in the region.