180 Years of thrills: Lake Compounce to celebrate historic 2026 season

BRISTOL, Conn. — 180 years strong and Lake Compounce Amusement and Water Park is just getting started. 2026 brings a historic milestone for America’s First Amusement Park, as the park gears up to reopen the gates at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, with several park-wide upgrades. To celebrate the historic season, the park will gift the first 180 guests through the gates on Opening Day with a limited-edition commemorative coin.

This season, guests can expect a fully upgraded experience from their favorite coasters and rides to food and beverage offerings, and a full line up of events. Details include:

NEW! History Museum: To honor the legacy of America’s First Amusement Park, an all-new museum will debut on Opening Day. Located near Down Time, the walk-through experience will feature photos, memorabilia, and more, showcasing generations of Lake Compounce guests, rides, attractions, and shows.

To honor the legacy of America’s First Amusement Park, an all-new museum will debut on Opening Day. Located near Down Time, the walk-through experience will feature photos, memorabilia, and more, showcasing generations of Lake Compounce guests, rides, attractions, and shows. NEW! Wildcat Roller Coaster Car: After a full retrack in partnership with Gravity Group, the 99-year-old Wildcat Roller Coaster is back and smoother than ever. This season, riders can expect even shorter wait times as a second train is added back to the track.

After a full retrack in partnership with Gravity Group, the 99-year-old Wildcat Roller Coaster is back and smoother than ever. This season, riders can expect even shorter wait times as a second train is added back to the track. NEW! Boulder Dash Track: Upgrades continue on this award-winning roller coaster as an additional 500 feet of Titan Track were added to the wood coaster this off-season. The multi-year project is nearly complete with 1,735 total linear feet of steel track now added to the coaster, enhancing ride smoothness while preserving the coaster’s legendary terrain layout.

Upgrades continue on this award-winning roller coaster as an additional 500 feet of Titan Track were added to the wood coaster this off-season. The multi-year project is nearly complete with 1,735 total linear feet of steel track now added to the coaster, enhancing ride smoothness while preserving the coaster’s legendary terrain layout. NEW! Food & Beverage Offerings: Lake Compounce food and beverage offerings received several refreshes this off-season and will now feature chef-inspired menu items including fresh salads, wraps, flatbread pizzas, mac and cheese bowls, and sweet treats like the new Fried Oreo Sundae.

Lake Compounce food and beverage offerings received several refreshes this off-season and will now feature chef-inspired menu items including fresh salads, wraps, flatbread pizzas, mac and cheese bowls, and sweet treats like the new Fried Oreo Sundae. NEW! Refreshed Little Daredevils: One of the park’s most beloved kids’ rides is shining brighter than ever with a fresh new paint job in honor of America’s 250 th birthday, celebrating the spirit of adventure and Lake Compounce’s long-standing place in the country’s history.

One of the park’s most beloved kids’ rides is shining brighter than ever with a fresh new paint job in honor of America’s 250 birthday, celebrating the spirit of adventure and Lake Compounce’s long-standing place in the country’s history. NEW! All-American Summer: In celebration of America’s 250th birthday this new event will offer spectacular fireworks every Saturday July 3 through August 15, dazzling drone shows, and specialty food and beverage offerings from July 3 through August 22.

In addition to all that’s new for the 2026 season, fan-favorite events will also return, offering families a reason to visit all season long. The fun kicks off with Kids Fest, the pint-sized party that runs weekends in June. The kiddos are in for a treat as beloved characters take to the midways rotating weekends in June. Blippi returns for his second summer appearance at Lake Compounce from June 6-7. Then, from June 13-14 Spookley the Square Pumpkin arrives for a special summer appearance. Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, the beloved PBS KIDS series, join the park from June 20-21. Mermaids are making waves on the midways from June 27-28. Lake Compounce’s 180 year will wrap up with the fifth annual Phantom Fall Fest running select days from September 19 through November 1.

“Reaching 180 years is an incredible milestone, and it speaks to the generations of families who have made Lake Compounce part of their traditions,” said Doug Hemphill, General Manager of Lake Compounce. “From grandparents who visited as kids to families creating brand new memories today, our park has always been about bringing people together for fun. As we celebrate this historic season, we’re proud to honor our past while continuing to add new experiences that today’s families will remember for years to come.”

To get the most out of the 2026 season, visitors can save up to $70 now during the Lake Compounce Spring Season Pass Sale. Passes are on sale now for just $59.99, less than the price of a day ticket. Select passes also include perks like free parking, free soda, free friend tickets, and more.