Arcade Time named Best New Arcade in the U.S. in national design awards

ORLANDO — Arcade Time Entertainment (Arcade Time) in Orlando, Florida, has been named Best New Arcade in the U.S. in the 41st Annual Bowling Center Architecture and Design Awards, presented by Bowling Center Management (BCM) magazine. The award highlights the center’s high-energy atmosphere, immersive attractions, and the central role bowling plays in its rapidly expanding success.

Open 24 hours a day, Arcade Time delivers a full-throttle entertainment experience, offering Fly’n Ducks duckpin bowling, arcade games, virtual reality experiences, motion simulation rides, and more, creating a vibrant, all-ages destination. With five thriving locations across Florida and new venues opening soon in Nevada, Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, and Tennessee, Arcade Time is quickly emerging as a national entertainment leader. Bowling continues to be a key driver of that momentum.

Bowling has become a defining feature of Arcade Time’s entertainment mix, driving repeat visits, expanding its audience reach, and strengthening the brand’s identity. Fly’n Ducks duckpin bowling has become a standout attraction thanks to its fast-paced play, social appeal, and broad accessibility.

Owner Jonathan Demare describes the overwhelming response to Fly’n Ducks duckpin bowling. “It’s been incredibly well received. We’ve been inundated with people from all walks of life, from all areas. We really have been incredibly pleased with the response that we’ve gotten, and it’s far exceeded our expectations,” he said. “It’s just a game that brings people together…whether you’re two or 90, it resonates with everyone.”

Demare plans to make Fly’n Ducks and other QubicaAMF products a staple in future Arcade Time locations. “Absolutely, I’ll definitely have QubicaAMF as part of the installation from the very beginning. It’s a fantastic company with fantastic products, and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

Jody Pastula, Director of New Business Development at QubicaAMF, praised Arcade Time’s achievement. “Arcade Time Entertainment is a standout location in a competitive market, and we are proud to have been part of bringing their vision to life.”