North American Midway Entertainment welcomes Dan Sawyer as director of business development

FARMLAND, Ind. — North American Midway Entertainment (NAME), the leading provider of carnival entertainment in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Sawyer as its new Director of Business Development.

A seasoned executive with over 26 years of experience in fairs, festivals, live events, professional sports, and advertising, Sawyer brings a powerful blend of strategic vision, industry insight, and business acumen to NAME’s leadership team. His track record of success spans marquee events such as the Arkansas State Fair, Alameda County Fair, Greater Gulf State Fair, and Country Thunder USA, as well as iconic venues including Mud Island Amphitheater and the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.

Prior to joining NAME, Sawyer served as Senior Director of Accounts and Business Development at Agency GWL, a full-service firm based in Little Rock, Arkansas. Under his leadership, the agency delivered some of the largest fairs in the Arkansas State Fair’s 84-year history and managed a portfolio of more than 50 clients across nine states. His creative campaigns and strategic direction helped generate over $7.5 million in new business.

In addition to his agency work, Sawyer is the founder of ProFusion Marketing, a nationally recognized sponsorship consulting firm that has raised over $18 million for fairs and festivals since its inception in 2002. His efforts have earned him accolades such as Top Consulting Firm of the Year from Arkansas Money and Politics.

Sawyer also spent seven years as Assistant General Manager of the Arkansas State Fair, where he oversaw marketing, sponsorships, and event operations. Earlier in his career, he held sales and community relations roles with the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League and played two years of professional hockey.

He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a degree in Marketing and was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 1989 NHL Entry Draft.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the NAME family,” said NAME President & CEO Danny Huston. “His ability to connect people, brands, and experiences in meaningful ways will help us deepen our relationships with partners and bring new opportunities to the communities we serve.”