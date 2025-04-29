May 2025

By | April 29, 2025

The MAY 2025 issue includes:

  • Amusement Today‘s 2025 “What’s New” Guide!
  • Chickasaw Nation opens unique Okana Resort in Oklahoma City
  • Knott’s Berry Farm reimagines arcade, adds new midway games
  • Six Flags Over Georgia debuts Intamin’s first Ultra Surf coaster
  • SeaWorld San Antonio reimagines children’s area with Rescue Jr.
  • BoldMove’s Rogue Rides provides new trackless vehicle option
  • Dollywood celebrates 40th season with new restaurant, parking lot
  • Zamperla supplies Morgan’s Wonderland’s accessible Happy Swing
  • Legoland announces new indoor coasters for Florida, California
  • Texas Pinball Festival 2025 scores high with global attendance
  • AAMA’s FEC of the Year Alley Cats pilots Embed’s Ecosystem
  • Slick City slides into its first location in the Dallas-FortWorth area
  • Do The Beach is the next generation of adventure park ownership
  • TouchTunes revamps music app, promotes more social activity
  • Miami-Dade County Fair goes well, nearly a half million visitors
  • Showmen’s Museum preserves the history of fascinating industry
  • Bavarian Inn Lodge unveils impressive Bavarian Blast Waterpark
  • Both Walt Disney World Resort water parks to open in 2025
  • Spekboom Lodge is latest revenue stream at San Antonio Zoo
  • Life Floor offers safety aspect of heat dissipation for hot surfaces
  • VLocker recycles used lockers for missions, shelters to aid homeless
  • After turning for 125 years, things continue to look up at Eli Bridge
  • Focus On The Horizon: Matt Robbins of Martin & Vleminckx
  • Six Flags Great America enhances original B&M inverted coaster
  • Pennsylvania ride safety advisory board holds quarterly meeting
  • Call for AIMS International Safety Seminar ambassadors
  • Six Flags adds FLX Shade
  • StarGuard Elite holds successful conference aboard cruise ship … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!