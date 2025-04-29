May 2025
By amusementtoday | April 29, 2025
The MAY 2025 issue includes:
- Amusement Today‘s 2025 “What’s New” Guide!
- Chickasaw Nation opens unique Okana Resort in Oklahoma City
- Knott’s Berry Farm reimagines arcade, adds new midway games
- Six Flags Over Georgia debuts Intamin’s first Ultra Surf coaster
- SeaWorld San Antonio reimagines children’s area with Rescue Jr.
- BoldMove’s Rogue Rides provides new trackless vehicle option
- Dollywood celebrates 40th season with new restaurant, parking lot
- Zamperla supplies Morgan’s Wonderland’s accessible Happy Swing
- Legoland announces new indoor coasters for Florida, California
- Texas Pinball Festival 2025 scores high with global attendance
- AAMA’s FEC of the Year Alley Cats pilots Embed’s Ecosystem
- Slick City slides into its first location in the Dallas-FortWorth area
- Do The Beach is the next generation of adventure park ownership
- TouchTunes revamps music app, promotes more social activity
- Miami-Dade County Fair goes well, nearly a half million visitors
- Showmen’s Museum preserves the history of fascinating industry
- Bavarian Inn Lodge unveils impressive Bavarian Blast Waterpark
- Both Walt Disney World Resort water parks to open in 2025
- Spekboom Lodge is latest revenue stream at San Antonio Zoo
- Life Floor offers safety aspect of heat dissipation for hot surfaces
- VLocker recycles used lockers for missions, shelters to aid homeless
- After turning for 125 years, things continue to look up at Eli Bridge
- Focus On The Horizon: Matt Robbins of Martin & Vleminckx
- Six Flags Great America enhances original B&M inverted coaster
- Pennsylvania ride safety advisory board holds quarterly meeting
- Call for AIMS International Safety Seminar ambassadors
- Six Flags adds FLX Shade
- StarGuard Elite holds successful conference aboard cruise ship … and much more!