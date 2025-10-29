SeaWorld San Antonio sparkles again with Texas’ largest Christmas celebration, featuring millions of lights, a new parade, and holiday favorites

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Beginning November 13 and running through January 4, SeaWorld San Antonio’s Christmas Celebration is back with plenty of holiday cheer! Throughout the holiday season, the marine life theme park transforms into a Christmas wonderland with millions of lights, over a dozen specially decorated Christmas zones, new culinary and beverage offerings, festive entertainment, and the return of unique, one-of-a-kind holiday performances, only available at SeaWorld. It’s the best place to create holiday traditions and it’s all included with park admission.

Texas Biggest Christmas Celebration

Memorable holiday moments return this season with millions of twinkling lights throughout the entire park creating unbelievable sights and bringing Christmas cheer. This year, SeaWorld is bringing back the joy of the season with returning favorites including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, festive Christmas music played by the one and only Merry Mariachis, and fully decorated festive areas making this holiday celebration the biggest one yet. Holiday festivities include:

New Christmas Parade – SeaWorld San Antonio is set to sparkle even more this holiday season with the debut of an exciting new Christmas parade! This magical daily event will bring the spirit of the sea to the streets, as families enjoy dazzling floats, holiday music, dancers, and whimsical marine themed characters.

– SeaWorld San Antonio is set to sparkle even more this holiday season with the debut of an exciting new Christmas parade! This magical daily event will bring the spirit of the sea to the streets, as families enjoy dazzling floats, holiday music, dancers, and whimsical marine themed characters. Fan Favorite Christmas Entertainment Returns Back by popular demand and a new addition for 2025 is Clyde and Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas, a heartwarming holiday spectacular at Sea Lion and Otter Stadium! With the help of Elfred—a rhyming elf on a festive mission—the laugh-out-loud adventures promise holiday cheer for all, especially the unsung sea lion heroes striving to save Christmas. O’ Wondrous Night also returns to the Nautilus Theater to tell the greatest story ever told, but through the eyes of the animals that were there that fateful night. This award-winning magical experience features amazing puppetry and more than 30 inspirational carols set against the backdrop of the very first Christmas.

Festive New Food and Beverages – This year the holiday menu boasts an array of new food items, including Golden Sausage Meat Rolls, Santa’s Pain Au Chocolate (buttery pastries with a chocolate filling), Jolly Crawfish Claw Rolls (tender crawfish nestled in a soft roll), and Yuletide Chocolate Cherry Crepes. Guests can also gather around a roaring fire to roast holiday s’mores and sip hot chocolate. For the adults, SeaWorld’s culinary team presents “must-try” festive new cocktails, including The Scrooge made with vodka, gin, tequila, triple sec, and rum; the Tipsy Gingerbread Man with whiskey, gingerbread syrup and Mule mix; and Cherry Cheer with vodka, Maraschino liqueur and Sprite. These items are all available to try using food and beverage sampling lanyards.

Jolly Pathway Entertainment – Exciting holiday entertainment awaits guests throughout the park. Guests can enjoy Christmas carols performed with a unique festive fiesta flair by the Merry Mariachis, snap a picture with the infamous Nutcracker Stilt Walkers, and take pleasure in a variety of pathway shows including Rudolph’s Misfit Brass Band and much more.

Guests looking to remember the holidays are in for a treat with special photo opportunities around the park. Loveable characters from the North Pole, including Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and friends are in town ready to snap a picture that’s perfect for posting on social media. Special Dines with Special Guests – Families and friends can start a new Christmas tradition by dining with Santa! Mrs. Claus is also onboard to welcome everyone to the table to enjoy a warm scrumptious holiday feast as they relax by the fire and hear Christmas stories from St. Nick himself.(Reservations required.)

Ring in 2026 with a New Years Eve Celebration

To round out the holiday season, guests can ring in the new year with dazzling excitement at SeaWorld San Antonio’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration. After a full day of thrilling rides, captivating animal experiences, and festive fun, the night sky comes alive on New Years Eve with a spectacular fireworks show set to uplifting music. For a more private and intimate experience, guests can make reservations for an exclusive VIP Fireworks Watch Party and Reception, featuring prime lakeside viewing, a gourmet appetizer buffet, signature drinks and mocktails, souvenir gifts, and a champagne toast to welcome 2026 in style. Reservations are needed for this can’t miss party.

The Holiday Spirit Comes with Big Value

Guests can now take advantage of limited-time holiday promotions: Save up to 60% on tickets with prices starting as low as $39.99. Also for a limited time, guests who purchase an Annual Pass can save up to 35% and will get unlimited admission for 12 months, plus Aquatica – Texas’ best waterpark – for free, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more! Pass Members will be the first to ride the new Barracuda Strike – Texas’ first inverted family coaster – when it opens in spring of 2026! Passes and tickets can be purchased atwww.SeaWorldSanAntonio.com and make the perfect holiday gift for endless adventures and unforgettable memories.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration runs select days from November 13 through January 4. For more details, visit www.SeaWorldSanAntonio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.