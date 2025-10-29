Gilroy Gardens hosts a “Salute to Heroes” on Veterans Day Weekend (November 8, 9 & 11)

GILROY, Calif. — During the “Salute to Heroes” event over Veterans Day Weekend (November 8, 9 and 11) at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, admission to the park is FREE for all military members, veterans, police, fire, EMT, and ER medical professionals, with the option to purchase tickets for up to 6 additional guests at just $15 each (up to $65 off regular pricing).

All visitors are invited to enjoy the park’s 40+ rides and attractions, stroll through gorgeous gardens, see the world-famous Circus Trees, and find fall family fun for all ages.

This is the fourth and final “Salute to Heroes” event at Gilroy Gardens for 2025; to date, over 2,700 guests have enjoyed free or discounted admission this year. The special offer is only valid at the front gate on November 8, 9 and 11, 2025. Must show valid ID or proof of service to qualify, and tickets are only valid on the date of distribution. Discounted tickets may be upgraded (at the $15 ticket value) to Premium Memberships.

For a limited time, Gilroy Gardens 2026 Premium Memberships are available for just $99 each, which is fully tax-deductible. Premium Members also enjoy unlimited FREE admission, FREE parking, all signature events, and other exclusive benefits for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026.