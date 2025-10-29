Hatfield And McCoy Dinner Feud serves up a sleigh-load of laughs and merry memories for families this holiday season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The holly-jolly chaos of the Christmas season is back with a classic Christmas disaster at the Hatfield & McCoy Christmas Dinner Feud in Pigeon Forge, delivering a yuletide show that will have families laughing all the way through the holiday experience. America’s two favorite feuding families have a few seasonal squabbles, kicking off the festive antics on Nov. 1 and continuing through Jan. 3, 2026.

Visitors will join Pa Hatfield and Ma McCoy as they try to set aside their differences to celebrate the spirit of the season, but there is a multitude of chaos and commotion along the way. This comical dinner show brings together these two famous feudin’ families and the area townspeople for singing, dancing, music, athletic stunts and shenanigans that tell a holiday story like none other. Everyone’s favorite Christmas cast member named Lil Hickory, a pig with a penchant for Christmas mischief, adds to the seasonal silliness, and he’s quite a “holiday ham.”

This Christmas escapade is a holly hodgepodge of food and festive fun, guaranteed to put the audience in the Christmas spirit, and perhaps make their own holiday gatherings seem a bit less chaotic.

“The holidays can be such a crazy time for families,” said David Major, Corporate Director of Entertainment for the Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud. “Our fun-filled Christmas show will make you laugh and share the fun of our two crazy families with your family and put that holiday ‘To Do’ list aside for a little while. After seeing the Hatfields and McCoys, you’ll think your family is perfect this Christmas! It’s just good old-fashioned fun and a tribute to the holidays and family like nothing anywhere else. Come join us and make some great holiday memories this year with the Hatfields and McCoys and our entertaining cast of characters that combine chaos and carols!”

All the feudin’ will work up quite the holiday appetite, and one thing the Hatfields and McCoys can agree upon is the importance of a delicious Christmas feast. The family-style holiday dinner is all-you-can-eat served up with all the best Southern favorites from Granny’s country kitchen. The meal begins with creamy vegetable soup and hot bread, followed by fried chicken, pulled pork barbecue, mashed potatoes, creamy coleslaw, corn on the cob and a special dessert to complete the evening. Vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free meals are available upon request.