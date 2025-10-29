Intercard’s big IAAPA Expo unveilings: new reader and recharge station plus a new booth

ST. LOUIS — At IAAPA Expo 2025, Intercard is going big with new additions! First is the unveiling of the Impulse Plus reader. This new reader takes more types of payments, makes more upsells and can increase revenues by as much as 30%. It is ideal for the many route operators who want to capture credit card users while continuing to use coin-op. The Impulse Plus allows them to do both and can deliver reports of cash and credit card revenues on demand via mobile or at the arcade. This is much more useful and efficient than other vendors’ credit card readers that can only generate reports at the end of the day.

Second is the introduction of the new Recharge Station, a small-footprint alternative to large kiosks. It allows operators to offer multiple points of sale throughout their arcade where guests can quickly and easily add funds to their game cards. It’s a cost-effective way for route operators and owners of unattended arcades to keep customers paying and playing without taking up a lot of space.

Third, Intercard will unveil a brand new show booth in space #2206. A year in the making, the reimagined booth sports a new look, a complimentary coffee bar and the most comfortable seating at the show.

“Operators around the world have shown great interest in our hybrid Impulse readers that accept credit cards as well as game cards,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “We are looking forward to showing the latest version, the Impulse Plus, to our global family of customers at IAAPA in Orlando. We will also introduce our small footprint Recharge Station that allows operators of unattended arcades to offer multiple points of sale where guests can quickly and easily add funds to their game cards.”

Scott Sherrod will be at the show with the entire domestic and international sales teams plus technical experts. Attendees can book meetings in advance by contacting Rob Geiger at rgeiger@intercardinc.com or Alberto Borrero at aborrero@intercardinc.com.