EXTRA! EXTRA! The November I 2025 issue is now available!

- Carowinds expands Camp Snoopy with coaster, interactive water ride
- IAAPA Expo in Orlando to showcase and influence
- Six Flags Over Texas to debut world’s largest B&M dive coaster
- Dollywood’s groundbreaking announcement: NightFlight Expedition
- At 100 years old, Lake Winnie still family-owned, built on legacy
- Zierer provides first Drifter attraction at Finland’s Särkänniemi
- Galacticoaster readies for liftoff at Merlin’s Legoland Florida Resort
- Intamin’s Time Rider offers new, rare type of fun at Gyeonju World
- Huck Finn’s Playland holds special place in heart of new owner
- S&S Worldwide has created family-friendly Rail Ryder attraction
- Inspired by own history, Pacific Park debuts entertaining, scary Funhouse
- Gamegrounds evolves midway games into an immersive arcade
- Rain dampens attendance, creates challenges at Kansas State Fair
- The Big E welcomed more than 1.5 million guests during 17-day run
- Virginia Beach welcomes first Wavegarden Surf Park in the U.S.
- Museum of Illusions experiences 10 years of very real growth
- IAAPA Expo Europe demonstrates world-wide attractions vitality
- Go-kart supplier J&J Amusements marks its 50th anniversary
- Smile tech is the key to unlocking memorable fun at Epic Universe
- Ride Entertainment promotes Amanda Mercado as new CEO
- Dutch Wonderland Inn — rethemed hotel — opening March 2026
- Focus On The Horizon: Dollywood’s Wes Ramey
- Industry celebrates, networks during Golden Tickets at Carowinds
- Industry professionals raise $5,000 for Roller Coaster Museum
- Fan effort to preserve piece of ‘Kingda Ka’ crosses the finish line
- Embed’s ever-evolving tech edge powers the next frontier for FECs
- Pennsylvania amusement ride safety advisory board holds regular meeting
- VLocker secures guest belongings and operator peace of mind … and much more!