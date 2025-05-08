RWS Global and OneTeam Partners join forces to bring immersive live experiences to sports venues

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES — RWS Global, the world’s leader in live moments across entertainment and sports, and OneTeam Partners, the commercial partner to numerous Players Associations and thousands of elite athletes, today announced a strategic partnership to reimagine the fan experience at sports venues across North America. The organizations will seek to collaborate with teams and venues to create immersive, branded experiences before and after games, during breaks in action and throughout the year when venues would otherwise sit idle.

RWS Global will utilize their unmatched expertise in creating one-of-a-kind, immersive fan experiences to transform stadiums and arenas into bespoke, seasonal worlds that celebrate the unique identity of each team and its fanbase. From hair-raising Halloween haunts to enchanting winter wonderlands, RWS Global will design, build and operate live entertainment activations that captivate and inspire. OneTeam will work alongside RWS Global to engage its market-leading network of partners to secure IP rights and sponsorships that add value and dimension to every experience.

“As a provider of premium entertainment around the world, we are thrilled to be teaming up with OneTeam Partners to bring our creative and technical expertise in building best-in-class experiences to teams and stadiums around the U.S.,” said Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO at RWS Global. “This partnership expands what’s possible in and around sports venues, transforming downtime into unforgettable fan moments. It’s an exciting next chapter in our growth across the sports entertainment space.”

“As OneTeam Partners enters the world of live entertainment, there’s no better collaborator than RWS Global,” said Sean Sansiveri, CEO, OneTeam. “Their industry-leading creativity and immersive design, combined with our unparalleled connection to the athlete community, unlocks bold new ways to engage fans through authentic athlete connections and deliver greater value for players, teams, leagues, and venues.” Together, RWS Global and OneTeam will develop world-leading experiences that energize teams and leagues on a global level, turn stadiums and arenas into must-visit destinations and generate fresh new revenue opportunities throughout the year.