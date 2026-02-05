Universal Orlando Resort takes the field in NBC & Peacock’s Super Bowl LX with new brand campaign, “This Changes Everything”

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort has entered its next era – transforming into a theme park destination that combines a week’s worth of thrills and excitement to create one incredible vacation. To celebrate this pivotal next chapter, Universal Orlando has launched an inspiring new brand platform and supporting campaign, “This Changes Everything,” part of which will air during NBC & Peacock’s Super Bowl LX.

Developed in partnership with creative powerhouse, Lucky Generals,“This Changes Everything”shines a spotlight on the exhilarating, transformative experience that only a Universal Orlando vacation can deliver. Home to four acclaimed theme parks (Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Volcano Bay and the all-new Universal Epic Universe), 11 resort hotels, a nighttime entertainment complex and more, Universal Orlando is the place for guests to create unforgettable moments with those they love most while enjoying some of the most innovative and immersive theme park experiences in the world.

The campaign’s multi-part series follows the stories of four guests from different walks of life who are embarking on their own transformative journey at Universal Orlando – a little brother who is tired of being reminded of his youth by his big brother (titled “Lil’ Bro”); a blended family taking their first vacation together (titled “Blended”), a braces-wearing teen who has lost her smile (titled “Smile”), and a group of super fans that includes one friend who just can’t seem to let loose (titled “Super Fan”). Each spot culminates with the guest experiencing a meaningful shift as they push past their initial perspective and start embracing the memories they’re creating with their loved ones – capturing the true essence of what it means to vacation at Universal Orlando. The campaign also includes a spot that brings all four stories together.

“Lil’ Bro” will air just before the halftime show and can be previewed here, with the remaining stories debuting over the next month. Directed by Ben Quinn at Superprime, the spots highlight a greater focus on cinematic and authentic storytelling, reflecting Universal’s unparalleled legacy of bringing blockbuster films to life.



“‘This Changes Everything’ is more than just a campaign – it signals a new chapter for Universal Orlando and reflects the spirit of what our guests experience here every day,” said Alice Norsworthy, President, Global Marketing, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “Universal Orlando isn’t your typical theme park destination – it’s a place where you can let go, be yourself and share special moments with your family and friends in ways you may have never imagined. This campaign is a glimpse into not only the adventures our destination delivers, but the unexpected personal transformation that can happen when you visit.”

“Our continued collaboration with the brilliant team at Universal Orlando has resulted in some truly authentic storytelling,” said Danny Brooke-Taylor, Founder, Lucky Generals. “Working with Ben Quinn, we have been able to capture the emotion everyone feels during a weeklong stay – whether that’s making a little brother feel six-feet tall or helping a teenage girl find her smile. It is impossible to leave the parks without feeling truly transformed.”

“This Changes Everything” will feature additional components that expand beyond the TV spots – bringing these compelling stories to life through various touchpoints. These elements will launch throughout the year, the first of which is a partnership with “X” that will focus on moments of transformation during major sporting events in February. Other extensions include content collaborations with Twitch, TikTok, and more.±±