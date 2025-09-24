Rogue Rides announces first trackless dark ride system at Hunderfossen

BARCELONA — Rogue Rides proudly announces at IAAPA Expo the first installation of its trackless vehicles at Hunderfossen in Norway. The BoldMove engineering and design team selected the innovative trackless vehicles for this exciting new media dark ride, slated for Spring 2026. Meanwhile the new Kamino show control is on its way, with a sleek design and using the latest, proven technologies.

Hogne Hostmaelingen, Hunderfossen’s Park Manager, comments: “In view of the compact space we have in the existing building, the trackless ride system of Rogue Rides has proven in our tests to be the most suitable on the market. We are not limited by infrastructural restrictions and can create a BIG experience on a small surface with maximum flexibility. The story already builds up in the preshow with the innovative motion of the vehicles being an important part of the overall dark ride experience.”

Comfort in all directions

Rogue Rides trackless vehicles go far beyond smooth transport; they move with personality, responding to narrative beats and heightening every dramatic moment.

At the heart of Rogue Rides is a groundbreaking application of mecanum wheel technology, long proven in the logistics sector and fitted with all the technologies to ensure a smooth ride. For the first time, this system brings the freedom and dynamics of large-scale steel rides into dark ride environments. Unlike traditional wheel-and-platform systems, mecanum wheels allow instant acceleration in any direction: forward, backward, or sideways. This unlocks a whole new vocabulary of motion, surprising riders with unexpected pivots, spins, and glides.

Comfort is equally essential. That’s why every Rogue Ride is equipped with pneumatic air-oil suspension to absorb vibration and tilting axle technology for perfect ground grip, even during the most action-packed sequences.

Kamino: Next-Level Show Control

Rogue Rides pushes boundaries in show integration with Kamino, the most advanced show control platform on the market. Built on Unreal Engine, the same toolset used by top game studios and car developers like Tesla, Kamino bridges the gap between the virtual and physical worlds.

This open, non-proprietary approach unlocks creative freedom for designers and operators:

Seamless synchronization of ride motion with media and effects

Predictable, high-fidelity simulations that improve budgeting accuracy,

Opportunities to integrate AI-driven interactivity and adaptive storytelling.

Operational efficiency and flexibility are key features in Rogue Rides development. The dual-boarding station allows for a more flawless boarding and unboarding, saving time and allowing one single operator to supervise the process. It can also be programmed to function as an extra buffer in case of delays during the ride.

“By combining iconic vehicle design, unsurpassed motion capabilities, and future-ready show control, Rogue Rides sets a new benchmark for dark rides. The engineering team checked all existing dark ride systems on the market and validates Rogue Rides as a universal solution, overcoming current problems in power and reloading,” concludes Benoit Cornet, CEO of BoldMove Nation.