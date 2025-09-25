Prepare to be frightened and amazed — Halloween at the Europa-Park Resort

Germany’s largest theme park is celebrating the spookiest time of the year again: from 27 September to 2 November 2025, all kinds of witches and ghosts will immerse visitors in a unique experience. Europa-Park is celebrating Germany’s biggest Halloween event. Visitors are transported into a world of horror and magic with extraordinary decorations, autumnal culinary delights and breathtaking shows. Guests can also experience both parts of Europa-Park’s eerily beautiful SPOOK ME! musical. After dark, the most fearless visitors can delight in the multi-award-winning horror spectacle Traumatica – Festival of Fear. The Rulantica water world also shows its spooky side, offering the perfect opportunity to escape even the gloomiest of autumn days. After hours of excitement, guests can relax at the Europa-Park Hotel Resort.

For more than 25 years, mysterious figures have roamed Germany’s largest theme park in autumn, surrounded by 180,000 pumpkins from the region, 15,000 chrysanthemums, 6,000 corn plants, 3,000 straw bales and more than 100,000 autumn flowers. Thick cobwebs and eerie music complete the Halloween atmosphere.

Adrenaline-fuelled thrills

The 17 European themed areas offer fun for all the family in autumn too – and anyone who isn’t careful may find themselves scared out of their wits by the ghosts’ tricks. Visitors can discover the latest themed area, Croatia, where the absolute highlight is the Voltron Nevera multi launch coaster powered by Rimac. The rollercoaster winds its way through an authentic Croatian landscape with plenty of innovative ride elements, including seven upside-down loops. This year’s new attraction, GRAND PRIX EDventure, is packed with action, offering the whole family an interactive 3D adventure with Europa-Park mascots Ed and Edda.

To celebrate Halloween, the ‘Koffiekopjes’ spinning teacups ride will be transformed into creepy ‘Griezelkopjes’ with lightning effects and spooky music, making the ride a truly special, scary experience. Spooky decorations also transform the fast-paced Spanish carriage carousel Feria Swing into a terrifying Flight of the Vampires. At the Castello dei Medici, guests are taken on gondola rides through the haunted castle all year round, complete with ghostly voices and spooky figures.

Guests looking for a thrill will love the Day Maze located next to the WODAN – Timburcoaster. In this haunted house, terrifying actors lurk in the shadows, ready to send shivers down visitors’ spines.

For little ghosts and ghouls, the gate to the Halloween village opens in the French themed area, where terrifyingly wonderful surprises await. It’s a place full of spooky Halloween moments that will capture the imagination of younger visitors.

If you’re feeling peckish after all that action-packed riding or a good scare, visitors can enjoy some very special seasonal treats.As well as tasty dishes featuring pumpkin and other autumnal ingredients, there are also traditional Oktoberfest specialities on offer. The popular pumpkin sculpture exhibition in front of the historic Balthasar Castle is also a feast for the eyes.

Fun Halloween specials

This autumn, Europa-Park has a spooky yet beautiful show programme in store for the whole family. The elaborately staged Supr’ice presents The Vampire Circus on Ice show, the spectacular Ed’s Halloween Parade and other captivating performances by eerie creatures provide top-class entertainment multiple times a day. Whether dancing skeletons, mysterious witches or other sinister figures – goosebumps are guaranteed here.

Following the overwhelming success of Europa-Park’s SPOOK ME! musical and the equally great success of its sequel last year, both shows will be included in Europa-Park’s anniversary season programme free of charge and can both be enjoyed on the same day. At Europa-Park Teatro, guests can experience the magical story of the haunted castle, Prince Tao, Lilly, King Borbar and the sinister fairy Isperia in a mysterious, emotional and thrilling performance. On selected dates, guests can enjoy SPOOK ME! 2 – Musical & Dinner: after the second part, the performers will accompany guests to the historic Balthasar Castle, where an autumnal dinner with live music awaits. On 19 October, there will also be an exclusive special event, SPOOK ME! 1 & 2 – Musicals & Taste, with a welcome reception, both performances and various food stations.

Traumatica – the ultimate thrill

The horror event Traumatica – Festival of Fear is not for the faint-hearted. The multi-award-winning horror spectacle will make even the bravest visitors break out in a cold sweat. Get ready for seven horror attractions and over 150 terrifying actors and performers who are back to give you nightmares. In addition to the scare attractions, Pegasus – The YoungStar Coaster, Matterhorn Blitz, and Curse of Cassandra are also open as VR spectacles.

Traumatica runs every Friday to Sunday from 26 September to 8 November 2025, except on 28 September. Additional dates are 23 October, 30 October and 6 November. The pre-première will be on 24 September. Tickets are available online in advance.

Every Friday and Saturday, the exclusive Eden Manor mystery experience will also be open. The avant-garde entertainment theatre is an immersive experience in a private and exclusive atmosphere. It features an impressive blend of theatrical and interactive elements, as well as sensual acrobatic choreography. The Fear Inc. VIP experience and the club venue The Forbidden also await.

SWR3 Halloween party

Watch out, night-time ghosts and vampires! On 31 October, Germany’s biggest Halloween party will return to Europa-Park. From 8 pm to 2 am, there will be groovy live music and top-class DJs from the SWR3 radio station at the Europa-Park Confertainment Centre to get everyone dancing. Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of fruity cocktails, refreshing long drinks and delicious snacks.

Sliding fun and oases of tranquillity

Visitors to the Rulantica water world can also enjoy some special Halloween surprises and fun Halloween decorations. The outdoor area is awash with the colours of autumn, with a giant skeleton, pumpkins, corn stalks and straw bales creating a scene that is truly autumnal, while children can enjoy the spooky and beautiful animations. In the evening, the atmosphere at the swim-up bar in the Frigg Tempel really heats up with DJ beats. Refreshments are provided in the form of autumnal treats.

Rulantica has plenty of slides, pools and other attractions in store for all water lovers. Europe’s largest speed slide, Vikingløp, guarantees plenty of thrills. Guests can race each other down eight tubes with a total length of more than 1,500 metres, while lying on mats. There’s also plenty of action outdoors, with water fun guaranteed in the rushing Vildstrøm river. A new addition this year is the heated Svømmepøl with a huge water area and lots of mystical Nordic details.

After enjoying the slides, visitors can relax in the Hyggedal sauna and wellness area. A variety of infusions and an extensive pampering programme await in this 1,000m² space. In addition to three saunas, the textile-free Damp Huset steam bath offers a wonderful feel-good experience on cool autumn days. The optional day suites provide a particularly autumnal experience.

Eatrenalin – new dimensions of dining

At Eatrenalin, guests experience an exciting journey for the senses – a culinary world first. This fine dining restaurant offers a unique combination of high-quality cuisine and visual, acoustic and tactile experiences. At the heart of Eatrenalin is the Floating Chair, an innovative ride system from MACK Rides that allows guests to float through the different culinary worlds. In addition, Eatrenalin Late Night will be offered on selected dates, providing a 90-minute, multi-sensory journey through fascinating worlds of cocktails, accompanied by first-class live acts to delight all the senses. After the experience, guests can celebrate an unforgettable night with DJ beats in the bar.

Europa-Park Hotels: Magical autumn nights

After a day full of unforgettable moments, the park’s six autumnal hotels offer the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind. Visitors can enjoy wonderful moments in the lovingly themed worlds of the 4* superior themed hotels – from Scandinavian landscapes to the deep south and young America. In addition, the adventurous Silver Lake City offers Western Houses, camping and caravanning, as well as numerous leisure activities.

Ho, Ho, HALLOWinter

Gingerbread or pumpkin soup? Colourful autumn leaves or baubles on the Christmas tree? At HALLOWinter in Europa-Park, we say, why not both?! Between the Halloween season and the arrival of Christmas cheer, Germany’s largest theme park is turned upside down and delights visitors with a mix of the best that both seasons have to offer. From 3 to 28 November 2025, visitors can immerse themselves in this autumnal winter wonderland before the winter season begins on 29 November.