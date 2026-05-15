Six Flags Great Adventure partners with Project Purple to turn coaster excitement into a greater purpose

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure is proud to announce a new partnership with Project Purple, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding support for pancreatic cancer research and patient programs.

As part of the partnership, the park’s highly anticipated 2027 coaster project, currently known publicly as “Project Purple,” will serve as more than just a code name. Through June 1, 2027, Six Flags Great Adventure will work alongside Project Purple to help spotlight the organization’s mission and create meaningful opportunities for awareness, fundraising and community engagement.

The 2027 coaster project is already generating excitement as visible construction continues to rise along the park’s Boardwalk area. Expected to be one of the tallest coasters in the world and a record-breaking multi-launch experience, the attraction represents the next major chapter in the park’s evolution.

Now, it will also help support a cause far bigger than thrills.

“We’re excited to partner with Project Purple and use the visibility of this incredible new attraction to help shine a light on an important cause,” said Mike Fehnel, park president of Six Flags Great Adventure. “This partnership is especially meaningful to me personally, having lost my father to pancreatic cancer. It’s a disease that impacts far too many families, including mine. As Project Purple rises on our skyline, we have an opportunity to raise awareness, inspire support and create a meaningful connection between unforgettable experiences and real impact.”

Project Purple has spent more than two decades supporting pancreatic cancer patients and their families while funding critical research efforts aimed at improving outcomes and ultimately finding a cure.

“We are honored to partner with Six Flags Great Adventure and be part of such an exciting and visible project,” said Dino Verrelli, CEO of Project Purple. “This collaboration helps us bring our mission to new audiences and reminds people that awareness can happen in powerful and unexpected places.”

Guests visiting Six Flags Great Adventure will begin seeing Project Purple signage throughout the park, along with QR code opportunities to learn more about the organization, its mission and ways to support pancreatic cancer research and patient care.

Additional fundraising initiatives, special events and future milestone celebrations tied to the partnership will be announced throughout the 2026 and 2027 seasons.