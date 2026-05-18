Massanutten Resort announces ShenandoaH2O as official name of hotel and waterpark expansion

MASSANUTTEN, Va. — Massanutten Resort, a premier family resort in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, today announced ShenandoaH2O as the official name of its highly anticipated new on-site hotel and indoor Waterpark expansion. Built directly into the mountain experience, ShenandoaH2O introduces a new way for guests to stay, play, and reconnect, all in one place.

Designed for families, groups, and the next generation of resort travelers, ShenandoaH2O brings together the energy of a full-scale Waterpark with the comfort of a thoughtfully designed hotel, making it easy for guests to spend more time enjoying everything Massanutten has to offer.

“ShenandoaH2O builds on everything guests already love about Massanutten,” said Steve Krohn, president and chief executive officer of The Resorts Companies. “By bringing the waterpark and a new on-site stay together, it creates a seamless way for families and groups to experience it all in one place.”

“This is a meaningful investment in Rockingham County and the future of tourism in our region,” said Casey Armstrong, County Administrator, Rockingham County. “By expanding high-quality lodging within the county, we’re able to better capture the economic impact of the visitors we’re already attracting—from family travel to the many youth sports tournaments hosted here. ShenandoaH2O strengthens our ability to keep those stays, and that revenue, right here in Rockingham County.”

At its core, ShenandoaH2O is a celebration of water, capturing its energy, playfulness, and sense of escape through thoughtful design and immersive experiences all while honoring the natural beauty and outdoor spirit of the surrounding region. The new hotel and expanded Waterpark further enhance Massanutten Resort’s year-round offerings for guests and locals alike.

The expansion will bring an additional 140 rooms to the resort’s expansive portfolio of accommodations, including king rooms, double queens, themed king bunk rooms, and two- and three-bedroom suites tailored for groups and families of all sizes. New on-site dining will further enhance the guest experience, including Dockside, a signature restaurant and lobby bar concept designed for casual, family-friendly dining. Flexible meeting and event venues will provide space for group gatherings, celebrations, and corporate retreats, while additional amenities such as The Landing outdoor space, pool, and H2Go retail outlet add to the ease and convenience of the stay.

Complementing the hotel, Massanutten will also introduce a 25,000-square-foot indoor Waterpark expansion in early 2027 featuring new pools, private cabanas, and two signature new attractions: a five-person raft experience designed for families and friends and a three-lane mat racing experience that lets riders see and compete alongside each other in real time.

Designed as a year-round destination for both resort guests and the surrounding community, ShenandoaH2O adds even more ways to experience the mountain.

Reservations for ShenandoaH2O will open this summer with the hotel slated to open October 2026.