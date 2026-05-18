Talley Amusements’ Freedom 250 Wheel to anchor historic Great American State Fair celebration on the National Mall

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Taylor Talley of Talley Amusements has secured the contract to bring the “Freedom 250 Wheel” to the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of America’s upcoming 250th birthday celebration.

The 110-foot Ferris wheel, formally known as the Levent Wheel, will serve as one of the signature attractions during the 16-day national exposition running June 25 through July 10. Organized by Freedom 250, the event is expected to welcome visitors from across the country for a large-scale patriotic celebration honoring America’s semiquincentennial.

The project was spearheaded by Taylor Talley, who has become increasingly involved in Talley Amusements’ marketing, branding, and national partnership efforts as part of the next generation of the Talley family business. Alongside her sisters and family, she is helping position the company for future large-scale opportunities.

According to Talley, securing the contract was especially meaningful for the company, as Talley Amusements competed against several major industry operators for the opportunity to provide one of the event’s centerpiece attractions.

“To be trusted with an event of this scale, in the heart of our nation’s capital, during one of the most historic celebrations our country will ever see — that means everything to our family,” said Talley. “The midway has always been about bringing people together, and this event represents that on an entirely different level. We’re incredibly proud that Talley Amusements gets to be part of creating those memories for millions of people while celebrating America’s 250th birthday.”

The Freedom 250 Ferris Wheel is expected to become one of the visual centerpieces of the event, offering panoramic views overlooking the National Mall and surrounding monuments.

The Great American State Fair is described as a World’s Fair-style experience bringing together all 50 states and six U.S. territories through interactive pavilions, cultural exhibits, entertainment, food, agriculture, and educational experiences. Additional themed national pavilions will focus on areas such as American innovation, manufacturing, arts and culture, faith, and family traditions.

The event grounds will stretch along the National Mall between Constitution Avenue and Independence Avenue SW, placing the celebration directly in the center of Washington, D.C.

For Talley Amusements, participation in the Great American State Fair further reinforces the company’s national presence and longstanding reputation within the amusement industry. Known for operating major midway events across the country, the family-owned and Fort Worth, Texas based company continues to expand its footprint while carrying forward the multigenerational legacy built by owners Tom and Mary Talley.

The Great American State Fair will operate daily, opening at 10 a.m. June 25 to July 10, with rotating programming themes, exhibits, and entertainment activations scheduled throughout the event. Additional event details and programming updates are available through Freedom 250’s official event platform.

Amusement Today will have follow up coverage in an upcoming issue.