2026 NWSC Safety Seminar moves to new location

Funtastic Shows is no longer hosting the Northwest Showmen’s Club Safety Seminar but the seminar will go on as normal at a new location! It will be held at the Embassy Suites at the Portland airport. The event will feature a room rate of $159.00 (no overnight parking fee) plus taxes/fees. The hotel offers a free shuttle to and from the Portland airport.

Embassy Suites Portland Airport

7900 Ne 82nd Ave

Portland, Oregon 97220

866-994-8662

This safety seminar is going into its 47th year in 2026. It is set for February 16-20, 2026. NWSC’s Tracy Munoz said in October that they were still working out the schedule of events. The NWSC seminar is geared toward the boots-on-the-ground employees and managers.

“This is what makes our seminar different,” Munoz said. “We work with the employees who are going to be assembling the metal and putting our guests into motion.”

She said each year, they survey the students to see what they would like more of, and “we really rely on their feedback to customize the seminar to fit their needs.”

There are some staple classes that the organization has found that everyone may enjoy, such as fire safety. Munoz said they have a fire safety company come in and, with simulators, students can put out a fire.

“Not many people have ever pulled the pin on a fire extinguisher and pulled the trigger to put out a fire, and this allows each student to do just that,” she said. “They also learn what type of extinguisher they need for different types of fires.”

This year, the NWSC seminar will have a guest speaker from the American Disability Act Oregon department.

“We will get educated on all the latest rights people with disabilities have and how this can help us accommodate their needs,” Munroz said. “There are a lot of service dogs that want to ride the ride with their owner, and we will learn how to decline this request respectfully.

“We have a retired firefighter who will lead a class on first responders,” she said. “This teaches the employee/manager what they need to do or not do when they arrive on an accident scene.”

The seminar features instructors from all aspects of the amusement business to teach students their expertise in the fields of specialization. It can range from working with the proper tool to accident prevention.