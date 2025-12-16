Dollywood announces hiring events for 2026 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. —With the excitement of a new season and a new groundbreaking ride to be unveiled in the spring, Dollywood Parks & Resorts has scheduled several hiring events in January and February to prepare for the exciting year ahead.

With the celebration of Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season throughout 2025, The Dollywood Company continues to grow with abundant opportunities at all its properties. The 2026 season is the perfect time to join the award-winning Dollywood team. Exciting perks—including 100% free tuition, competitive wages, free lunch, and more—add to the reasons why The Dollywood Company is a great fit for anyone regardless of their career aspirations.

From part-time positions for students to full-time careers with advancement opportunities, working at Dollywood may very well become a lifetime home for those looking for a position that means “a little more.” Positions are available at each of the company’s properties, with most event attendees being hired on the spot with a position for the 2026 season at Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, or Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

Available positions will be posted at dollywoodjobs.com on Jan. 5, 2026. The first major hiring event of 2026 takes place Saturday, Jan. 17 at Sevier County High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional hiring events take place at Morristown Landing (Saturday, Jan. 24), Jefferson County High School (Saturday, Jan. 31), Newport Community Center (Saturday, Feb. 7), Sevierville Civic Center (Saturday, Feb. 14) and Seymour High School (Saturday, Feb. 21). All hiring events will take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. with the exception of the Newport event, which takes place from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to attend the earliest hiring event possible for the largest selection of available opportunities.

Positions are available for the entire length of the 2026 operating season as well as for shorter peak season openings, which are perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer position or those looking to earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older.

Positions are available on several teams including Dollywood’s award-winning culinary and merchandise teams, park operations positions including ride operators, ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more. Among the openings at Dollywood’s Splash Country are house and grounds, lifeguards and culinary services positions. Dollywood’s lodging properties also have a number of openings available including food and beverage, front desk, bell/valet and housekeeping positions. In addition, a variety of new positions will be hired for the NightFlight Expedition ride, which opens next season. This new attraction offers many exciting job opportunities to be part of the opening team for the most anticipated new ride in Dollywood’s history.

Interested applicants may view opportunities, as well as job descriptions and basic requirements for each position, at dollywoodjobs.com. Applicants can signify their interest in a position by following the online instructions to complete the application process. Technical support will be available at the hiring events to assist applicants in the process if needed.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts plans to host a number of hiring events throughout the season to give potential employees an opportunity to attend at the time that best suits their individual needs. Additionally, new job opportunities are posted throughout the year at dollywoodjobs.com.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including 100% free tuition through Herschend’s GROW U. program, access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. Hosts are provided a free lunch every working shift and also take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program, which provides free or reduced admission to a large number of regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Dollywood also pays a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at an Upwards-affiliated provider. Numerous opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College.