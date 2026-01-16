Life-size Lego Ferrari model unveiled at Legoland New York Resort ahead of new attraction opening

GOSHEN, N.Y. — LEGOLAND New York Resort is hitting the gas on family fun for the 2026 season with the debut of LEGO® Ferrari Build & Race, opening March 27, 2026, alongside the Park’s season opening. To gear up for the new attraction, the Resort unveiled its show-stopping centerpiece: a life-size Ferrari 12 Cilindri car, made entirely of LEGO bricks.

The massive LEGO Ferrari model was constructed from 554,767 LEGO bricks and took Master Model Builders over 2,300 hours to assemble. The car weighs nearly 4,000 pounds and sits at the entrance of the new indoor attraction. Guests will be able to get up close and hop in the driver’s seat to experience the vehicle firsthand. A newly released video from LEGOLAND New York offers a peek of the model details inside the attraction.

LEGO Ferrari Build & Race invites guests to step into the driver’s seat and build, test and race their own LEGO Ferrari creations. Combining the creativity of LEGO bricks with cutting-edge digital technology, this new attraction brings imagination to the racetrack and inspires a lifetime of creativity through the power of play.

The attraction features four immersive zones:

Garage Zone : Enter the Pit Stop Garage to see a life-size LEGO Ferrari car! Guests can sit in the driver’s seat and learn about the iconic brand’s racing legacy.

: Enter the Pit Stop Garage to see a life-size LEGO Ferrari car! Guests can sit in the driver’s seat and learn about the iconic brand’s racing legacy. Build and Test Zone : Join the Pit Crew to create your own Ferrari-inspired car using LEGO bricks, then test it on extreme jump and race ramps while competing against other builders.

: Join the Pit Crew to create your own Ferrari-inspired car using LEGO bricks, then test it on extreme jump and race ramps while competing against other builders. Race Track Zone : Built with digital technology, guests can scan their Ferrari designs, personalize their cars, and race against others in the virtual Pista di Fiorano racetrack to see who has the fastest lap time.

: Built with digital technology, guests can scan their Ferrari designs, personalize their cars, and race against others in the virtual Pista di Fiorano racetrack to see who has the fastest lap time. DUPLO® Zone: Designed for younger builders, this area features larger bricks so even the youngest drivers can get in on the fun and create their own designs.

LEGOLAND New York’s Ferrari Build & Race is the sixth LEGO Ferrari attraction worldwide, launched as part of Merlin Entertainments’ global partnership with Ferrari. Other Build & Race locations are featured at LEGOLAND Resorts in Billund, Windsor, California, Florida, and Malaysia.

The new Ferrari experience joins more than 40 rides, attractions and seasonal events at LEGOLAND New York Resort, all designed for families with children ages 2-12. During the 2026 season, guests can expect the Park to be packed with awesome, as LEGOLAND New York’s fan-favorite activities and celebrations return, including:

Master Model Builder Experience : Watch the experts at work as they design, build and maintain the more than 15,000 LEGO models in the Park.

: Watch the experts at work as they design, build and maintain the more than 15,000 LEGO models in the Park. Water Playground: Reopening Memorial Day Weekend, cool down with four awesome water slides, a giant 318-gallon water bucket and the chance to build and race your very own LEGO boat.

Reopening Memorial Day Weekend, cool down with four awesome water slides, a giant 318-gallon water bucket and the chance to build and race your very own LEGO boat. LEGO Festival: New interactive zones will pop-up in the Park, with even more opportunities for families to build, dance and play.

New interactive zones will pop-up in the Park, with even more opportunities for families to build, dance and play. Brick-or-Treat and Holiday Bricktacular: LEGOLAND New York’s signature Halloween and Holiday events, transforming the park with seasonal décor, shows and food!

LEGOLAND New York is the ultimate LEGO theme park destination, offering the chance to ride, climb and build your way through seven LEGO themed lands. Extend your LEGO fun with a stay at the Resort’s 250-room LEGOLAND® Hotel—the sleepover built for kids, located just steps away from the theme park.