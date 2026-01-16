QubicaAMF expands OneSource Partner Network with ARCO/Murray National Construction’s sports & entertainment team

RICHMOND, Va. — QubicaAMF today announced that ARCO/Murray National Construction, a national design-builder with a dedicated sports and entertainment group, has joined QubicaAMF OneSource™, a curated partner network designed to help investors, developers, and operators bring entertainment concepts to life with trusted expertise—from early planning through opening day.

QubicaAMF OneSource connects clients with a network of trusted experts, providing solutions to bring an entertainment vision to life in one seamless experience. Through OneSource, clients can access support across the disciplines that can determine a project’s success, including:

Market Analysis

Feasibility Studies

Business Model & Brand Development

Business Plan Development

Architecture & Design

Project Delivery & Construction Services

Attractions & Amenities

Food & Beverage Concept Development

Marketing

Start Up Staffing & Team Development

Grand Opening

With QubicaAMF OneSource, clients gain access to a curated team of industry-leading professionals, ensuring that every aspect of a project is expertly handled from concept to opening.

Launching an out-of-home entertainment venue is an exciting endeavor, but even the most experienced entrepreneurs need assistance in certain areas. From crafting a compelling food-and-beverage concept, to selecting the right attraction mix, or building a high-performing launch team, critical elements can be overlooked without specialized insight. QubicaAMF OneSource helps fill the gaps—connecting clients with the right resources at the right time, every step of the journey.

Designing and building a venue that meets an owner’s vision while remaining within budget is a difficult but critical aspect of launching a new entertainment concept. Choosing the right partner to guide that process is equally critical. Whether partnering with a national entertainment brand with +100 venues or an owner launching their first project, ARCO/Murray works to understand the client’s objectives, timeline, and budget then guides the team to design and build the right size venue.



ARCO/Murray National Construction has delivered over 200 sports and entertainment projects in North America including national, multisite rollouts with renowned entertainment brands. This extensive, specialized experience, ability to work across North America, and true partnership mentality makes ARCO/Murray National Construction an excellent fit to fulfill QubicaAMF OneSource’s mission of helping people bring their entertainment concepts to life utilizing trusted experts.

“Our goal is simple: give our clients a smarter path from vision to venue,” said Jody Pastula, Director of New Business Development, QubicaAMF. “ARCO/Murray National Construction brings the kind of national scale and specialized experience that helps keep schedules tight and budgets disciplined.”

“Entertainment venues succeed when the vision is matched by disciplined execution,” said Jacob Timmins, Senior Project Manager, ARCO/Murray National Construction. “QubicaAMF OneSource is a natural fit for how we like to work.”