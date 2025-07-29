Subscribe
Gatemaster Technology and Intercard make FEC management easier

ST. LOUIS — Intercard is proud to announce a new integration with Gatemaster Technology, a leader in all-in-one attraction management solutions. This partnership brings powerful arcade and game card functionality directly into Gatemaster’s POS and mobile tools—streamlining operations for family entertainment centers, arcades, and attractions.

With this integration, operators can now manage every aspect of their Intercard system—such as adding balances, time play, and comping bonuses—directly through Gatemaster Mobile. This eliminates the need to switch between multiple systems and provides staff with a faster, more efficient way to serve guests and run arcade operations.

“This partnership is about empowering operators to deliver a better guest experience while simplifying backend management,” said Sondra Shannon, CEO of Gatemaster Technology. “We’re excited to offer this deep integration with Intercard to help our clients grow revenue and reduce friction in daily operations.”

“We are pleased to add Gatemaster to the list of leading attraction management systems that Intercard integrates with,” says Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “Today’s savvy operators know they have to make it easy for guests to enjoy games and attractions while simplifying payment and streamlining access. It boosts customer service and satisfaction.”

Key Features of the Intercard Integration Include:

  • View cash, time, points, and credit balances
  • Load Intercard packages or bonuses to game cards
  • Refund or remove balances from game cards
  • Comp cash, credits, or points with a reason code
  • Pause and resume time play
  • Consolidate or split card balances

With Intercard’s system fully integrated into Gatemaster’s mobile platform, staff can manage game cards with unprecedented speed and control—all from a single system.

