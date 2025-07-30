Peppa Pig Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth announces sweet summer perks for preschoolers and their families

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth is helping families plan their summer visits with confidence, thanks to the Park’s ‘Rainy Day Promise,’ which ensures guests can come back for another day of oink-tastic fun if weather interrupts the experience.

Designed specifically for preschoolers and their families, this all-new standalone theme park is packed with summer-perfect features like shaded play areas, climate-controlled attractions, and splash zones making it a must-visit destination all season long.

Starting August 8, the Park is introducing the all-new Evie’s Wiggle & Giggle Dance Party, a high-energy celebration, complete with music, bubbles and character appearances through September 1. Plus, for three days only, (August 5, 6 and 7) the first 500 guests can enjoy one FREE Mini Muddy Puddles Milkshake, making their visit even sweeter.

PEPPA PIG Theme Park has the fun covered (literally!), but if the weather puts a damper on the day, families are invited to come back for another full day of muddy puddle jumping within a year, totally free of charge.

“Our goal is to make PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas-Fort Worth a reliable, joy-filled destination for families all summer long,” said General Manager Jamica Jordan. “With so many ways to play, from splashing under the sun to dancing in the shade, there’s no wrong time to visit.”

PEPPA PIG Theme Park Ride and Attraction Highlights

Shaded & Indoor Attractions:

Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena: Live, covered entertainment with singing, dancing, and meet-and-greets – now including Peppa’s little sister, Evie!



Indoor Cinema: Escape the sun or take a break from the excitement with cozy episodes of PEPPA PIG.



Peppa’s Pedal Bike Tour & George’s Tricycle Trail: A massive indoor track where little ones can play freely and explore on wheels.



Peppa’s Treehouse, George’s Fort and more: Themed playgrounds are featured throughout the Park, each designed for shaded, active play.



Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride: Soar above the Park for picture-perfect views on this wheelchair-accessible ride.

Sunny Day Favorites: