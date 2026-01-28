Kevin Naughton passes away at 69

Kevin Naughton, a NEAAPA Past President and Hall of Fame member, who has worked decades in the attractions and motorsports insurance industry, passed away on Monday, January 26, 2026. He was 69 years old.

Kevin is the 3rd generation to work at Naughton Insurance, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Kevin joined NEAAPA’s board in 1992 and served as NEAAPA’s president in 2001 and 2002. During his tenure leading the Association, he worked with the Board to reshape NEAAPA’s mission, making sure that it stayed relevant in a changing industry. This work allowed for members other than amusement parks to join, such as family entertainment centers, roller skating centers, and more. Kevin was inducted into the NEAAPA Hall of Fame in 2025.

Kevin attended nearly every NEAAPA event and was an active Past President, participating in nearly every Board meeting and serving as the chair of the Hall of Fame committee and as co-chair of the Nomination committee through 2025.

This past year, Naughton Insurance reorganized with Kevin as the CEO, Matthew Naughton was appointed President, and Erika Oliveira as Vice President.

Arrangements are still being finalized and will be sent out to the membership when available.