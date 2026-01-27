SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns bigger, bolder and more flavor packed than ever

ORLANDO — Set sail on the ultimate culinary and concert adventure as SeaWorld Orlando’s fan favorite Seven Seas Food Festival returns select dates January 30 – May 17, serving up oceans of flavor, full-length live concerts and unforgettable experiences. With rotating menus, new marketplace debuts and live concerts every weekend, an Annual Pass is the best way to experience Seven Seas Food Festival again and again throughout the season. With more than 200 internationally inspired food and beverage offerings, 29 festival huts, including eight new for 2026, rotating menus that change throughout the season and one of Central Florida’s most diverse live concert series, this year’s festival is shaping up to be the can’t miss event of the spring.



From first bite to final encore, Seven Seas Food Festival delivers something for everyone, whether you’re a food lover chasing bold new flavors, a music fan planning your next concert night, or a family looking for a fun, flexible way to explore the park.

A World of Flavor and Then Some

With nearly 30 globally inspired marketplace huts, the festival invites guests to eat their way around the world all season long. Offerings inspired by global cuisines including Italian, Brazilian, Polynesian, Mediterranean, Indian, Mexican, Caribbean, German and more.



New for 2026, the festival debuts eight all-new marketplace concepts, including Old Fashioned Milk Co. presented by Undeniably Dairy, Travelers Café, Half Pipe Pavilion, Cantina, Lucky Cat, Mediterranean Wine, Brews presented by Florida Avenue Brewing Co. and Hops and Dreams presented by Wicked Weed.

In addition to global bites, the festival highlights homegrown flavor with a selection of craft beers from beloved Central Florida breweries, including Central 28, Florida Avenue Brewing Co. and Crooked Can. Seasonal menu changes throughout the festival ensure there’s always something new to discover with each visit.

Each marketplace features at least one item that rotates from every hut once a month, giving guests a reason to come back throughout the festival. Fan-favorite dishes throughout the season include buttery lobster rolls, BBQ pulled pork mac & cheese, lobster mac & cheese, Brazilian churrasco steak with chimichurri, Polynesian Huli-Huli chicken, rich butter chicken, Southern-style shrimp & grits and sweet Mediterranean baklava, alongside other fresh, limited-time creations.



NEW: Shhh… There’s an ALL-NEW Secret Menu

For the first time ever, Seven Seas Food Festival is introducing a secret dining experience at Sharks Underwater Grill. Guests “in the know” can ask about the secret menu at the hostess stand to unlock a three-course dining experience designed to surprise and delight. It’s a limited, insider experience designed for guests who love discovering what others might miss. The secret menu is available every day of the week from January 30 – May 17.

NEW: Seas the Flavor, Wine Pairings & Chef Driven Dining

New in 2026, Seven Seas Food Festival introduces an exclusive wine pairing dinner series, offered one Saturday each month in February, March, April, and May, kicking off February 14.



Each wine-pairing dinner features a five-course, chef-curated menu thoughtfully matched with premium wines from renowned vineyards around the world. Guests can expect elevated dishes such as seared sea scallops with guava polenta paired with a Monterey Chardonnay, porcini-dusted duck breast alongside a California Pinot Noir, and a decadent dessert course paired with Canadian ice wine.

Hosted in SeaWorld Orlando’s Sea Harbor Pavilion, this elevated dining experience features:

A five-course chef curated menu paired with five different wines

Live musical ambiance

Chef led storytelling behind each dish

Wine expert commentary highlighting each pairing

A complimentary five punch tasting lanyard to enjoy the Food Festival

Live Concerts, Every Weekend

The Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series spans six decades of music, featuring genres from pop and hip-hop to country, classic rock, Latin and more. Concerts take place every weekend at SeaWorld Orlando’s scenic Bayside Stadium, with full-length performances typically running for 60–75 minutes.

With returning fan favorites, legendary icons and today’s hitmakers, the 2026 lineup ranks among the most diverse live music offerings in Central Florida, featuring artists such as Flo Rida, Gene Simmons, The Beach Boys, Fitz and the Tantrums, The Fray, Trace Adkins, Boyz II Men, Grupo Manía, and many more. Concerts are included with park admission.

Guests can enhance their concert night with Reserved Seating, offering premium views, a dedicated VIP entrance and a smoother arrival experience. With limited availability, fans are encouraged to reserve early. All concerts are held at 7 p.m. at Bayside Stadium.

Upgrade Your Festival Experience

Looking to make the most of your visit? Guests can choose from several exclusive upgrades, including:

Reserved Concert Seating

Secure the best seats in the house with pricing starting at $9.99, including options for reserved, up-close and front row experiences.

Secure the best seats in the house with pricing starting at $9.99, including options for reserved, up-close and front row experiences. Seven Seas VIP Tour (Best Value)

Includes a five-punch tasting lanyard, a Dolphin Encounter, priority ride access, reserved concert seating and a private VIP tour guide, starting at $199.99.



Great Ways to Visit, All Season Long

Annual Passes

An Annual Pass is the best way to enjoy Seven Seas Food Festival again and again. Pass Members can savor rotating menus, return for multiple concerts and take advantage of exclusive savings all season long.

FREE Preschool Card

Kids ages 5 and under can enjoy free admission with SeaWorld Orlando’s Preschool Card, valid all year long with registration. The deadline to register is February 3.



FREE Florida Teacher Card

As a thank you to Florida educators, eligible teachers can enjoy free admission throughout the year.