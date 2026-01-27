Journey acquires Scruffy Dog Creative Group, expanding end-to-end design, fabrication, and delivery capabilities

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Journey, the multidimensional experience agency, has acquired Scruffy Dog Creative Group (SDCG), the UK-based design-and-build studio known for its advanced fabrication, manufacturing, and delivery capabilities across theme parks, visitor attractions, resorts, museums, brand activations, and immersive experiences. This acquisition marks a significant evolution in Journey’s ability not only to design transformative experiences, but to physically bring them to life at scale.

Driven by a clear purpose — to solve today’s most complex creative challenges with tomorrow’s most potent design solutions — Journey reimagines the experiences that connect people, brands, and culture. From immersive storytelling at the Empire State Building, revitalizing opera in The Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, heightening the guest experience at Sphere, or envisioning the next generation of destinations like Qiddiya, Journey is constantly at the forefront of electrifying design and the expansiveness of the human experience.

The addition of SDCG strengthens Journey’s ability to fully execute experiences from concept to completion. SDCG’s teams work from early concept development and schematic design through on-site installation around the globe. Their multidisciplinary teams collaborate across creative direction, scenic construction, and specialist fabrication to deliver cohesive and strategic work at every stage. With state-of-the-art factories, skilled fabricators, and on-site installation expertise, SDCG brings end-to-end capability that delivers complex physical environments with speed, precision, and confidence. Together, Journey and SDCG will now offer clients a seamless path from imaginative concepting and design development through meticulous fabrication and execution, uniting creative designs with thorough, project-focused craft.

For nearly two decades, SDCG has been a trusted partner to globally recognized brands such as Universal Creative, Six Flags, LEGOLAND, Merlin Entertainment, Qiddiya, Netflix, Google, and more — creating bespoke environments, immersive installations, and large-scale experiential builds, from theme parks and resorts to award-winning museums and immersive cultural experiences. They hold ISO accreditation and operate international facilities, elevating Journey’s production expertise and ensuring that ideas conceived by designers are executed by builders who understand the creative intent from the inside out.

“At Journey, we’ve always believed that great ideas deserve equally great execution,” said Andrew Zimmerman, CEO of Journey. “Scruffy Dog allows us to carry an experience from design through fabrication and delivery with a single, unified vision. This is about bringing deeper expertise, greater control, and more confidence to every experience we deliver.”

“Journey thinks big, and that’s exactly how we like to work,” said Joe Bright, CEO of SDCG. “With our teams and factories working side by side, we can move faster, build smarter, and turn ambitious ideas into real-world experiences that you can walk into, touch, and feel. That’s incredibly exciting.”

The transaction was supported by private equity firm Growth Catalyst Partners (GCP), which focuses on investments in tech-enabled creative businesses.

“Scruffy Dog joining Journey further strengthens our ability to deliver multidimensional experiences at scale,” said James O’Callaghan, Managing Director at GCP. “The acquisition combines visionary design with world-class fabrication and delivery to create a true end-to-end offering for our clients.”