SpongeBob comes to life: Jellyfish Jump debuts in Istanbul

RES RIDES AG proudly announces the debut of the world’s first SpongeBob SquarePants–themed Interactive Observation Tower, the Jellyfish Jump ride is now open at Nickelodeon Play! Tersane Istanbul.

This whimsical underwater attraction immerses guests in the heart of Bikini Bottom, where SpongeBob’s signature bamboo cage baskets rise skyward, then drop and spin in thrilling interactive motions. As glowing jellyfish tentacles swirl and spark with playful “zaps,” riders are swept into a dazzling adventure that combines safe, family-friendly fun with the unforgettable energy of SpongeBob’s world.

Rise, drop and spin! Enjoy a thrilling Bikini Bottom tour among the Jellyfish tentacles!

The Jellyfish Jump ride, a creative vision from Paramount, was brought to life in partnership with RES RIDES, a leading Swiss global amusement ride manufacturer. RES re‑engineered its Interactive Observation Tower to fit seamlessly within the indoor venue, transforming it with SpongeBob SquarePants–inspired bamboo baskets and an immersive jellyfish spectacle.

The family ride accommodates 768 guests per hour and is designed to be inclusive of guests requiring accessibility support. As the world’s first Jellyfish Jump ride, it follows RES’s successful installation of an outdoor balloon‑themed Interactive Observation Tower at LEGOLAND Günzburg, Germany.

“The Jellyfish Jump ride was a truly unique installation for us, as we completely re‑engineered our Interactive Observation Tower to realize Paramount’s creative vision. One of the key challenges was integrating the attraction into the lower level of the venue, which required us to reduce the ride’s height and manufacture it in modular components to fit within the building. The result is a beautiful, innovative ride that we are proud of and thrilled to deliver.” — Roman Rothe, CEO of RES RIDES

Designed for children and families, Nickelodeon Play! Tersane Istanbul offers a comfortable, year-round indoor entertainment experience. The unique indoor theme park, filled with iconic characters such as SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Dora, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is inspired by Nickelodeon’s imaginative and creative world. Inviting visitors of all ages to the heart of fun, discovery, and imagination, Nickelodeon Play! opens the doors to a world full of unforgettable memories.