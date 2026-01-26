Snorri 4D:Rulantica mascot hits the big screen at Europa-Park for the start of the 2026 season



The start of the 2026 season will see popular Rulantica star Snorri set sail: ‘SNORRI 4D’, a new 4D film adventure from MACK Magic, will be celebrating its première at the 4D Magic Cinema. For the first time, the popular Sixtopus will be taking to the big screen, where he’ll take centre stage in a heart-warming underwater short film that will delight the whole family.

The animated film is packed with humour and impressive 4D special effects. Viewers will be immersed in the mystical island of Rulantica and its mysterious underwater world, where they’ll encounter its inhabitants as they’ve never seen them before. The film is directed by Thierry Marchand, who was nominated for an Oscar for his short film ‘Oktapodi’. The orchestral music was recorded at Teldex Studios in Berlin and composed especially for the film by Hendrik Schwarzer.

‘SNORRI 4D’ is produced by Michael Mack, managing partner of Europa-Park and founder of the entertainment company MACK Magic. The film is being created under the direction of MACK Magic at the MACK Animation studio in Hanover, which has already produced the successful 90-minute feature film ‘GRAND PRIX OF EUROPE’ based on Europa-Park mascots Ed & Edda. The co-production with Warner Bros. Germany was released worldwide in cinemas in summer 2025.

Rulantica, the water world of Europa-Park, opened in 2019 and is home to the popular mascot Snorri, who is now enjoying his first major 4D film adventure in ‘SNORRI 4D’. Open all year round, the water world stretches across 14 themed settings, both indoor and outdoor, and has over 50 exciting water slides and attractions for all ages. Until 27 March 2026, Rulantica will be aglow with the magic of the Nordic Festival of Lights, enchanting visitors with spectacular illuminations.

But Rulantica is much more than just a water world in the German town of Rust. The mystical, historical world is the setting for the popular series of novels of the same name, as well as the Snorri picture books, both of which were created in collaboration with Coppenrath Verlag publishing house and have already sold more than 400,000 copies worldwide.