FACE Amusement Group named finalist for IAAPA Brass Ring Excellence Award

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — FACE Amusement Group has been named a finalist for the Best Talent Acquisition Program category in the IAAPA Brass Ring Excellence Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the global attractions industry.

The finalist designation was recently announced by IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry. Finalists were selected by IAAPA task forces representing each award category, recognizing organizations that demonstrate creativity, innovation and operational excellence.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by IAAPA alongside so many respected organizations from around the world,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “This finalist designation reflects the intentional work our team has done to build strong talent pipelines, invest in people, and create a culture that supports growth, engagement and long-term success.”

IAAPA President and CEO Jakob Wahl announced the finalists, highlighting companies that are pushing boundaries and shaping the future of the attractions industry through leadership in talent development, guest experience, sustainability, entertainment innovation and marketing excellence.

The IAAPA Brass Ring Excellence Awards honor best-in-class execution across a wide range of categories, including talent and workforce development, immersive entertainment, food and beverage innovation and operational leadership. This year’s finalists represent attractions and entertainment destinations from around the world, underscoring the global scope and impact of the awards.

Winners will be announced live on IAAPA’s YouTube channel on Feb. 5, 2026, at 10 a.m. EST, and officially celebrated during IAAPA Honors, taking place May 12–14, 2026, in Xcaret, Mexico.