TEA welcomes Whitney Hines as Director of Operations and Programs

BURBANK, Calif. — Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) the association for the global community of creators, innovators, and fabricators of themed experiences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Whitney Hines as Director of Operations and Programs. In this role, Hines will oversee the day-to-day operations of the association and member relations. She will also work on product development relating to TEA’s growing portfolio of programs and services that serve its members and the global themed entertainment industry. As a member of TEA’s executive leadership team Hines will focus on the delivery of the association’s strategic goals and objectives.

“TEA has been experiencing tremendous growth as we continue to build new partnerships and alignments across multiple verticals within the themed entertainment industry and with adjacent industries,” said Melissa Oviedo, CEO, TEA. “Whitney understands our needs and is ready to help us move forward on delivering TEA’s world-class programs, services, and knowledge sharing through signature and divisional events, as well as new programs to be introduced. I’m ready to partner with her and the rest of our team to continue to bring value, education and new opportunity to our members.”

Hines brings extensive experience in the themed entertainment industry to her new role and TEA. She most recently served as Senior Director of Operations and Project Management for Luci Creative. She has also held several roles, marketed with increased responsibilities, in museum design and fabrication management. Hines served as the lead project manager on the Thea Award- winning Sazerac House experience in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“I’m excited to bring my experience with live events, operations and team management to the TEA team,” Hines said. “Together we will continue to serve the association’s diverse, creative and dynamic members while working to meet our strategic goals.”

Hines will be at the TEA Eastern North America member mixer at the Tailgate Brewery in Nashville, Tennessee on 22 January 2026 to get to know local members.