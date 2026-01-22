Milestone reached: Six Flags Over Texas completes the world’s tallest Immelmann Inversion as construction continues on Tormenta Rampaging Run, the world’s first giga dive coaster

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Immelmann Inversion of Tormenta Rampaging Run, the world’s tallest, fastest, longest and first-ever giga (300+-foot-tall) dive coaster, was completed yesterday evening. Upon reaching the top of the already completed 309-foot lift hill, riders will be held atop just long enough to catch their breaths before diving over the edge and down the 285-feet beyond vertical drop, which immediately then will send riders through the 218-feet Immelmann inversion at 87 mph. This thrilling upside down element is one of Tormenta’s six record breakers – tallest roller coaster Immelmann inversion in the world.

Before the Immelmann was used to thrill theme park guests, it was used by aerobatic combat pilots in World War I. The maneuver was created by German pilot Max Immelmann to escape enemy fire by performing an ascending half-loop followed by a half-roll at the top, ending the opposite direction of the enemy.

Once open, Tormenta Rampaging Run will take history by the horns as the record-breaking, adrenaline-pumping roller coaster that will redefine the thrill-seeker experience while changing the city’s skyline in 2026. The coaster is complete with exhilarating drops and sharp turns that will trample six monumental world records.

World Record-Breaking Features of Tormenta Rampaging Run:

Tallest Dive Coaster: Soaring to an epic height of 309 feet, Tormenta Rampaging Run will give riders a heart-stopping view of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area before plunging them into a high-speed descent.

Tallest Vertical Coaster Loop: At 179 feet, the loop on this coaster will be the highest of any coaster, of any type, in the world.

Highest Immelmann Inversion: Being upside down at 218 feet will become a must for thrill-seekers and roller coaster enthusiasts from around the world.

Highest 95-Degree Beyond Vertical Drop: Without warning, the train will release, dropping riders a record 285 feet down at a beyond-vertical 95 degrees.

Six Flags Over Texas 65th Anniversary

The 2026 opening of this multi-record-breaking roller coaster will be part of an important milestone for Six Flags Over Texas as it celebrates its 65th anniversary. When Six Flags Over Texas opened on Aug. 1, 1961, it marked a new era in family entertainment and set a precedent for future parks. The 65th commemoration will feature new entertainment and food and beverage, ride enhancements, park beautification initiatives and more, making it a historic celebration worthy of the first Six Flags’ original park that started it all.