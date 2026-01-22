Flyover acquired by Brogent Tech accelerates $442B experiential shift

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Flyover, a leading immersive flying theater attraction brand, today announced that Brogent Technologies Inc. (Taipei Exchange: 5263) (“Brogent”), a global leader in flying ride technology and attraction engineering, has reached an agreement to acquire Flyover Attractions from Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. This strategic transaction supports Flyover’s next phase of international growth and strengthens its operational, creative, and technology capabilities. The transaction is expected to close in Spring 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The global immersive entertainment sector is expected to experience continued growth, driven by advances in technology, tourism, and location-based entertainment (Source: Grand View Research). As the sector accelerates, this transaction will position Flyover and Brogent within a more vertically integrated operating model, unifying technology development, creative production, and guest experience delivery. This integrated approach enables closer alignment between ride technology, content development, and operations, supporting scalable attraction deployment across global destinations.

The acquisition of Flyover will mark a significant expansion of Brogent’s global immersive entertainment portfolio. With over 9 million guests to date and a growing global footprint, Flyover has become one of the world’s leading operators of flying theaters and a leader in immersive attractions.

“This ownership transition will drive a pivotal step forward in Flyover’s evolution,” said Lisa Adams, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Producer, Flyover. “Brogent’s proven global capabilities and technological leadership perfectly complement our creative vision, operational expertise and innovative content production. Together, we will be positioned to support future growth, thoughtfully expand into new markets, and continue to deliver next-generation immersive attractions that set new industry standards. This represents an important inflection point that strengthens our foundation for long-term growth.”

Brogent has built its global footprint as a premier flying theater attraction engineering company, delivering over 100 media-based attraction solutions in more than 20 countries. Its platforms are known for precision engineering, safety excellence, and immersive motion capabilities, including six-axis motion, synchronized effects, and integrated wind, mist, and scent systems.

“Flyover has set a new standard for flying theater experiences by seamlessly merging cinematic storytelling with operational excellence,” said Chih-hung Ouyang, Chairman & CEO, Brogent Technologies. “By combining Flyover’s creative innovation with Brogent’s technology platform and global infrastructure, we will introduce a turnkey, fully integrated model for immersive attractions that supports the next phase of evolution in location-based entertainment. Together, we’re building not just experiences — but a scalable foundation for long-term growth.”

As immersive entertainment continues to converge with tourism, culture, and technology, this partnership reflects a shared ambition to help shape the future of location-based immersive experiences. By combining creative storytelling, operational expertise, and ride technology within a vertically integrated model, Flyover and Brogent are laying the groundwork for continued, scalable growth — enabling the development of flagship attractions that inspire audiences, extend length of stay, and support incremental economic impact across global destinations.