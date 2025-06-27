Hippie Fish now open for more fun along the Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. — Hippie Fish, a dynamic family entertainment center is now open in Gulfport’s historic Centennial Plaza Resort. Designed to entertain both locals and visitors, Hippie Fish boasts two 18-hole putting courses, world-class arcades and a full-service restaurant, providing an essential experience on the Mississippi Gulf Coast that feels easy and enjoyable.

“The golf courses are exceptionally designed. The restaurant serves high-quality cuisine and cocktails, and the setting makes people want to linger and enjoy the full experience,” said Tessy Lambert – CMO, Lodging & Leisure Investments, LLC. “We are excited to introduce this concept to the already bustling Centennial Plaza Resort and invite fans into a lifestyle of better fun.”

With two levels of entertainment, Hippie Fish is a great option for families any day of the week and an ideal spot for birthday parties or other celebratory events. Visitors will find joy in its sterling amenities, including:

Golf – With two, over-the-top 18-hole courses intricately designed by leading recreational golf construction firm, Harris Mini Golf, and set underneath live oak trees, Hippie Fish’s miniature golf experience is sure to delight. Every hole is packed with unexpected twists, challenging shots, and just enough luck to keep things interesting.

Games – Hippie Fish offers 130 world-class arcade and redemption games and more than 230 player positions, complete with games of skill, immersive virtual reality and pure excitement. Hippie Fish is built for big wins and even bigger comebacks, so step inside, and let the games begin.

Grub – Zag where others zig. The Hippie Fish restaurant, led by Chef Tremayne Davis, has a vintage coastal feel with bold modern energy, making it the perfect spot to unwind, connect, and share a few nibbles. Must-try items include the Gulf Coast Pile-Up, a Hippie Fish take on coastal nachos stacked high with sauteed shrimp, crawfish, jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole, over-the-top burgers, crispy flatbreads and baskets.

Hippie Fish is designed to be an experience from start to finish, offering a unique and approachable environment that needs no prior planning. Open to all and situated on a stunning property paralleling the majestic Mississippi Sound and adorned with impressive live oaks, the venue is available to both visitors staying on Centennial Plaza Resort grounds as well as locals who want to pop in for an afternoon of fun. Perfect for a summer storm or a day out of the sun, Hippie Fish offers an indoor option for those who want to experience something beyond the beach but still feel connected to the coastal atmosphere.

“Beyond serving as the Gulf Coast’s newest entertainment attraction, Hippie Fish has already created 60 new jobs across a variety of roles, including food and beverage service, golf course attendants, game technicians, party hosts, and more,” said Lambert. “We’re proud to be adding meaningful opportunities to the local workforce while building something fun and lasting for the community.”