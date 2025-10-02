Fall family fun in full swing at Six Flags Darien Lake with Kids Boo Fest and Fright Fest through Oct. 25

Six Flags Darien Lake is the region’s top destination of spooky Halloween fun and nighttime terror. With thrilling rides plus the happy Halloween haunts of Boo Fest by day and spine-chilling Fright Fest by night, the park offers a thrilling opportunity for families to make fall memories together. Additional details are below.

For family-friendly fun this fall, daytime BooFest is perfect for little ones and guests who scare easily. Fright Fest begins at 6 pm. This fear-filled festival is geared toward those age 13 and up.

Fright Fest highlights:

The park’s thrilling rides take on an eerie twist in the dark.

Encounter spine-tinging chills in the park’s Scare Zones. These themed midway areas engulf guests in the terror of the season. Bone Yard Boulevard : Explore this post-apocalyptic junkyard run by the Night Shade Army. Chaos reigns, and it’s time you fall in line. Ghost Ship Cove : Face restless pirate souls seeking new crew—join if you dare, or end up their next captive forever. Willow Creek Cemetery : Meet restless spirits wandering the deep, dark cemetery—every tomb hides a chilling secret.

The haunted mazes are the park’s premium experiences that require separate admission – Haunted Attraction Pass — and test every guest’s courage. Carnival of the Dead: Visit this rotting carnival in Darien Woods where clowns and freaks call home. Come for the show, stay for the encore. Escape to Bloodstone Hollow: Flee a sinister lab to the haunted farm—will you find salvation, or is it already too late to escape?

Live entertainment adds excitement for all ages. The Uprising : As night falls, watch the restless dead rise and roam—witness their chilling arrival in the dark. Laser SPOOKtacular: Experience a dazzling Halloween laser show—lights, chills, and thrills light up the night sky.

Delicious seasonal treats and adult brews and beverages.

Kids Boo Fest highlights:

Fall fun on the region’s most spectacular rides and attractions

Seasonal live entertainment and interactive adventures for the little ones: Woody and Wally’s Haymazing Adventure : Help Woody and Wally find their way out of the hay maze in this exciting family activity. Trick or Treat Trail: Little ones can collect candy and meet friendly characters at this kid-friendly fall activity. Woody and Wally’s BooFest Costume Party: Strut your stuff and join Woody and Wally for a fun-filled costume party celebration. Corn Maze: Get lost in the corn with the whole family on this fun fall adventure.

Festival foods with a fall twist

All entertainment, activities, and ride availabilities are subject to change.