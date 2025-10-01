Six Flags debuts horror film to promote its Halloween park attractions

Six Flags Entertainment Corp wants to own Halloween, the crown jewel of theme park entertainment. After all, no other destination—and no other holiday—delivers more screams.

Last year, Six Flags debuted a long-form ad (“Tick.Tick.Tick.”) starring a clown who terrorized a group of housemates before luring them to Six Flags with Gold Passes. The rallying cry: “Don’t Keep Fear Waiting.”

This year, Six Flags is back with an even bigger, bolder and scarier film, which helps show off the Halloween attractions at participating parks. In fact, it’s not really an ad at all. It’s a nearly 8-minute horror film created by horror aficionados for visitors to the park who love their scares. Titled “Come Out and Play,” the short leans into the arthouse side of the horror genre, with a pervasive mood of dread, hair-raising sound design, and, of course, a mysterious threat lurking in the shadows. He’s called Smiley, and he’s looking for a friendly face, in a sense. The goal: for viewers to feel the fear they will experience when they visit a participating Six Flags park this Halloween.

During spooky season, many Six Flags parks transform at night into landscapes of haunted mazes, immersive scare zones filled with costumed creatures, live performances, and themed food and drinks. While most of the park is open, including major rides that operate in the dark, the mazes and scare zones are the main attractions for guests 13 and older.

The film was created by TMA, Six Flags’ creative agency partner and the agency behind last year’s acclaimed “Tick.Tick.Tick” longform ad. TMA’s Chief Creative Officer Harris Wilkinson, who wrote this year’s film and co-directed with John Suits of Natural Selection, said, “This is branded entertainment with one goal in mind: to make Six Flags THE Halloween destination. That’s why we shot it entirely within Six Flags parks. By showing off the mazes, the rides, and the scare zones, we give people a sense of the seasonal terror that awaits. And we anchored it with one simple invitation: ’Come Out and Play.’”

The film debuts on October 1 and will run entirely online on YouTube and across Six Flags social media platforms. Teaser ads will also appear prior to the launch date to help generate excitement and drive eyeballs.

“Halloween is a huge cultural moment that just keeps growing,” said Christian Dieckmann, Chief Commercial Officer at Six Flags. “For us, the time was right to raise the stakes – bigger, better, and scarier. Just as we are ‘serious about fun’ throughout the year, we are also serious about fear when it comes to Halloween. We dare viewers to ‘Come Out and Play.’”