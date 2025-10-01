New Embed Ecosystem innovations to debut at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2025

DALLAS, Texas — Embed, the world’s FEC tech partner of choice for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries, is set to unveil the latest upgrades to its Embed Ecosystem at IAAPA Expo in Orlando, FL next month.

With the Embed Ecosystem’s successful launch at the Amusement Expo International (AEI) and being named AAMA’s Supplier of the Year, Embed remains true to its commitment of pioneering innovation with visionary product development by marking the beginning of a revolutionary breakthrough in integrated cashless payment systems. It’s exactly how operators like guests, experiences, staff, operations, bookings, payments, sales, and reports to integrate with each other.

Since its launch, the Embed Ecosystem is constantly evolving in 6 weeks cycles of innovation, with more updates underway. In time for IAAPA Expo, the Embed Ecosystem is set to give operators the freedom to run smarter and sell faster with these upgrades:

Book it with revamped BOOKINGS. To boost guest walk-ins and impulse buys, and capture sales on line 24/7, the new BOOKINGS platform now integrates seamlessly with KIOSK+ and SALES for a unified POS-online or offline, in-store or outside, anytime, anywhere. It also features new configurations for guest experiences:

SINGLE SESSION – Manage reservations easily with this ticket for a specific time or option that will be blocked once booked by a guest.

GENERAL ADMISSION -As an open booking, this ticket type offers more time flexibility for guests, more efficient operations and scheduling for staff, and more profitability for operators.

GENERAL ADMISSION + PLAY PRIVILEGE – Assign General Admission tickets to Embed media with Play Privilege’ Guests can easily add this to their game cards or wearables upon purchase at a KIOSK+, tap the media on the attraction’s reader, and enjoy.

And for the ultimate high score, guests can reserve their spot anytime, anywhere with ECOMMERCE BOOKINGS. With this added flexibility and accessibility, guests can have a smoother experience while operators score more sales and attraction bookings..!

Sign it with integrated digital WAIVERS. Digital. Customisable. Accessible. Insightful. The complete package. Operators can easily customise and embed WAIVERS in the booking process to seamlessly simplify guest entry. Guests can sign e-waivers straight from their email & devices to protect patrons and the business from incidents. Plus, operators can collect rich insights from waivers’ guest data to help create meaningful experiences.

Roam it with our ROAMING POS. Exactly where you like SALES, the POS can now run with mobility and flexibility from a single tablet anywhere in the FEC. Reload game cards, upsell bundles, offer food & beverages, and book party reservations from anywhere in the FEC. Portable. Roving. Freeing. Take it to the floor.

Know it with real-time REPORTS and analytics. Turn insights into action with customisable data visualisation for the ultimate business visibility.

“From front-of-house to back-office, Embed powers a seamless, revenue-driven ecosystem-exactly how operators like it,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed.

“With these latest enhancements to the solutions underthe Embed Ecosystem, BOOKINGS, WAIVERS, SALES, and REPORTS come together in a seamless, simplified, and cost-effective solution without the need for multiple platforms, additional costs, and more software suppliers. Now that’s end-to-end,” adds CTO Andy Welsh.

To learn more and schedule a demo, experience the Embed Ecosystem at IAAPA Expo at booth #7040 of the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL from 78 to 27 November.