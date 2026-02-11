Six Flags New England hiring 2026 season

AGAWAM, Mass. –– Six Flags New England, the region’s largest theme park, is hiring more than 2,000 part-time and seasonal employees for the 2026 season, which begins Saturday, April 11. The park will begin filling these roles during a week-long hiring event by parent company Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to fill more than 50,000 positions in its parks across North America.

“We’re excited to kick off our hiring season, bringing us one step closer to the 2026 season and the highly anticipated launch of our new roller coaster, Quantum Accelerator,” said Richie Pizzale, human resources manager. “With so many roles available, there is a position for everyone. Our fast and efficient hiring process, including paid training, helps new team members start earning quickly. At Six Flags, fun is serious business, and we are proud to welcome a diverse team each year where people can make friends, make an impact, and be part of something exciting.”

Six Flags New England will be hiring for all positions, including rides, lifeguards, food and beverage, admissions, entertainment, retail, park service/cleanliness team, EMT/paramedics, security, performers, show technicians, and a variety of other exciting positions.

The park will offer an onsite, in-person hiring event during National Hiring Week Feb. 14 through 16.

On-Site Hiring Event

WHERE: Six Flags New England Human Resources, 1756 Main Street, Agawam, MA 01001.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 Entertainment Auditions from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 Entertainment Auditions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7 Entertainment Auditions from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



APPLICATION: Applicants are encouraged to apply at jobs.sixflags.com prior to attending the hiring event to expedite the interview process.

In addition to the onsite hiring event, the company’s “Accelerated Hiring Program” provides an expedited online option for interested applicants. Job seekers are encouraged to visit jobs.sixflags.com to apply and complete interview questions remotely. The Accelerated Hiring Program offers convenience, speed, efficiency and flexibility for those wanting to apply and interview from the comfort of their home or mobile device.

Team Member Benefits/Need to Know Information

Positions start at $15.00/hr. with select positions up to $17.50/hr. with flexible schedules, a fun atmosphere, free park admission for team members and their friends, in-park discounts, scholarships and the opportunity to gain valuable customer service skills.

With more than 100 attractions and New England’s largest water park, Hurricane Harbor, there are a variety of positions to match every skill set.

Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old (different positions will have different age requirements).

During the 2026 season, employees will be among the first to experience Six Flags New England’s exciting, new coaster​Quantum Accelerator​. This cutting-edge coaster will be the park’s 12th and the first dual-launch straddle coaster in New England, offering an exhilarating blend of high-speed excitement and captivating steampunk adventure.

Six Flags New England opens for the season April 11. Interested candidates will not want to miss out on an incredible opportunity to work at Six Flags New England.