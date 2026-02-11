Dive into the romance at SeaWorld Orlando’s ultimate underwater Valentine’s Day Dinner

SeaWorld Orlando is offering guests a unique and unforgettable Valentine’s Day dining experience at the breathtaking Sharks Underwater Grill. Couples will enjoy sweeping views of the 700,000-gallon Shark Encounter aquarium, home to a variety of sharks and vibrant fish species. This romantic evening includes a red-carpet arrival, live music, and a three-course prix fixe dinner, where guests will select one starter, one entrée, and a dessert.



Guests can choose from three distinct seating times, each offering a slightly different experience, including exclusive access to a Sea Lion & Otter Presentation or complimentary Quick Queue access. Select seatings include an exclusive private viewing of the Sea Lion & Otter Presentation, while others allow guests to enjoy the park following dinner.

The evening’s three-course menu includes:

First course (choose one):

Baby romaine with orange segments, English cucumbers, candied walnuts, wild berries and pomegranate vinaigrette

Butternut squash bisque with truffle oil and crema drizzle

Entree course (choose one):

Black Angus filet Oscar with chef’s bearnaise, baby vegetables and Dauphinoise potato

Blackened North Atlantic salmon with smashed potatoes, butternut squash and lemon beurre blanc

Fried tofu with Asian vegetable slaw and miso glaze

Dessert course:

Double chocolate creme brulee with Grand Marnier truffles

The Valentine’s Day dinner is per couple and includes the three-course meal, one draft beer or one glass of champagne per person, a complimentary photo print, free parking, live music and a rose for each couple.

Guests may enhance their experience with optional beverage flight add-ons for $19.99 plus tax, choosing from a red wine flight, white wine flight or mimosa flight. Additional photo prints will be available for purchase. Park admission is not required to attend the Valentine’s Day dinner.