Dive into the romance at SeaWorld Orlando’s ultimate underwater Valentine’s Day Dinner

SeaWorld Orlando is offering guests a unique and unforgettable Valentine’s Day dining experience at the breathtaking Sharks Underwater Grill. Couples will enjoy sweeping views of the 700,000-gallon Shark Encounter aquarium, home to a variety of sharks and vibrant fish species. This romantic evening includes a red-carpet arrival, live music, and a three-course prix fixe dinner, where guests will select one starter, one entrée, and a dessert.
Guests can choose from three distinct seating times, each offering a slightly different experience, including exclusive access to a Sea Lion & Otter Presentation or complimentary Quick Queue access. Select seatings include an exclusive private viewing of the Sea Lion & Otter Presentation, while others allow guests to enjoy the park following dinner.
The evening’s three-course menu includes:
First course (choose one):
- Baby romaine with orange segments, English cucumbers, candied walnuts, wild berries and pomegranate vinaigrette
- Butternut squash bisque with truffle oil and crema drizzle
Entree course (choose one):
- Black Angus filet Oscar with chef’s bearnaise, baby vegetables and Dauphinoise potato
- Blackened North Atlantic salmon with smashed potatoes, butternut squash and lemon beurre blanc
- Fried tofu with Asian vegetable slaw and miso glaze
Dessert course:
- Double chocolate creme brulee with Grand Marnier truffles
The Valentine’s Day dinner is per couple and includes the three-course meal, one draft beer or one glass of champagne per person, a complimentary photo print, free parking, live music and a rose for each couple.
Guests may enhance their experience with optional beverage flight add-ons for $19.99 plus tax, choosing from a red wine flight, white wine flight or mimosa flight. Additional photo prints will be available for purchase. Park admission is not required to attend the Valentine’s Day dinner.